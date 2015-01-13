Your Baby Is Going High-Tech

MamaRoo is an infant seat that allows your child to relax the afternoon away in a high-tech way. On the surface it looks like your traditional baby seat, however, under the hood you get five pre-programmed motions -- even one that mimics riding around in the back of a car. Developed by 4moms, a robotic baby products startup, the seat has built-in speakers to pump out soothing tunes and motion can be controlled from your smartphone, so you don't have to interrupt your own much-needed couch time getting up to turn it on.

