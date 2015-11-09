The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

November 9, 2015 2 min read

Emirates Airline made headlines earlier this year when it announced it would operate the longest nonstop flight in the world -- a staggering 17-and-a-half hour expedition from Dubai to Panama City.

If that sounds like an unfathomable eternity of gaping at a tiny TV screen and wolfing down questionable meals, data company Statista has compiled a list of the 10 most excruciating cross-continental journeys currently available.

Check them out below: