Travel

The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Emirates Airline made headlines earlier this year when it announced it would operate the longest nonstop flight in the world -- a staggering 17-and-a-half hour expedition from Dubai to Panama City.

If that sounds like an unfathomable eternity of gaping at a tiny TV screen and wolfing down questionable meals, data company Statista has compiled a list of the 10 most excruciating cross-continental journeys currently available.

Check them out below:

Start Slideshow
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

10. Dubai to San Francisco

10. Dubai to San Francisco
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Emirates

Travel time: 15 hours, 50 minutes

Distance: 8,103 miles

Related: To Build a Subscription Startup, Streamline Your Service

Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

9. Abu Dhabi to San Francisco

9. Abu Dhabi to San Francisco
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Etihad Airways

Travel time: 16 hours, 15 minutes

Distance: 8,157 miles

Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

8. Dallas/Fort Worth to Hong Kong

8. Dallas/Fort Worth to Hong Kong
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: American Airlines

Travel time: 16 hours, 20 minutes

Distance: 8,123 miles
Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

7. Dubai to Houston

7. Dubai to Houston
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Emirates

Travel time: 16 hours, 20 minutes

Distance: 8,167 miles

Related: 10 Tips for Being Super Productive On Your Next Flight

Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

6. Abu Dhabi to Los Angeles

6. Abu Dhabi to Los Angeles
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Etihad Airways

Travel time: 16 hours, 30 minutes

Distance: 8,390 miles

Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

5. Dubai to Los Angeles

5. Dubai to Los Angeles
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Emirates

Travel time: 16 hours, 35 minutes

Distance: 8,339 miles

Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

4. Johannesburg to Atlanta

4. Johannesburg to Atlanta
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Delta

Travel time: 16 hours, 40 minutes

Distance: 8,440 miles

Related: Airbus Files Patent That Shows Airplane Passengers Stacked On Top of Each Other

Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

3. Los Angeles to Jiddah

3. Los Angeles to Jiddah
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Saudia

Travel time: 16 hours, 55 minutes

Distance: 8,332 miles

Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

2. Dallas/Fort Worth to Sydney

2. Dallas/Fort Worth to Sydney
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Qantas

Travel time: 16 hours, 55 minutes

Distance: 8,577 miles
Next Slide
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

1. Dubai to Panama City

1. Dubai to Panama City
Image credit: Shutterstock

Airline: Emirates

Travel time: 17 hours, 35 minutes

Distance: 8,588 miles

Related: Flying Economy Stinks. Here Are Some Ways – Crazy and Otherwise –That People Want to Make It Better.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World
  • 10. Dubai to San Francisco
  • 9. Abu Dhabi to San Francisco
  • 8. Dallas/Fort Worth to Hong Kong
  • 7. Dubai to Houston
  • 6. Abu Dhabi to Los Angeles
  • 5. Dubai to Los Angeles
  • 4. Johannesburg to Atlanta
  • 3. Los Angeles to Jiddah
  • 2. Dallas/Fort Worth to Sydney
  • 1. Dubai to Panama City
 Next Slide