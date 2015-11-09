The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World
Emirates Airline made headlines earlier this year when it announced it would operate the longest nonstop flight in the world -- a staggering 17-and-a-half hour expedition from Dubai to Panama City.
If that sounds like an unfathomable eternity of gaping at a tiny TV screen and wolfing down questionable meals, data company Statista has compiled a list of the 10 most excruciating cross-continental journeys currently available.
Check them out below:
10. Dubai to San Francisco
Airline: Emirates
Travel time: 15 hours, 50 minutes
Distance: 8,103 miles
Related: To Build a Subscription Startup, Streamline Your Service
9. Abu Dhabi to San Francisco
Airline: Etihad Airways
Travel time: 16 hours, 15 minutes
Distance: 8,157 miles
8. Dallas/Fort Worth to Hong Kong
Airline: American Airlines
Travel time: 16 hours, 20 minutesDistance: 8,123 miles
7. Dubai to Houston
Airline: Emirates
Travel time: 16 hours, 20 minutes
Distance: 8,167 miles
Related: 10 Tips for Being Super Productive On Your Next Flight
6. Abu Dhabi to Los Angeles
Airline: Etihad Airways
Travel time: 16 hours, 30 minutes
Distance: 8,390 miles
5. Dubai to Los Angeles
Airline: Emirates
Travel time: 16 hours, 35 minutes
Distance: 8,339 miles
4. Johannesburg to Atlanta
Airline: Delta
Travel time: 16 hours, 40 minutes
Distance: 8,440 miles
Related: Airbus Files Patent That Shows Airplane Passengers Stacked On Top of Each Other
3. Los Angeles to Jiddah
Airline: Saudia
Travel time: 16 hours, 55 minutes
Distance: 8,332 miles
2. Dallas/Fort Worth to Sydney
Airline: Qantas
Travel time: 16 hours, 55 minutesDistance: 8,577 miles
1. Dubai to Panama City
Airline: Emirates
Travel time: 17 hours, 35 minutes
Distance: 8,588 miles
Related: Flying Economy Stinks. Here Are Some Ways – Crazy and Otherwise –That People Want to Make It Better.