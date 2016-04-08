Juno Joins These Other Ride-Sharing Apps You Probably Haven't Heard Of

April 8, 2016 3 min read

Another ride-sharing app, Juno, which claims to be the anti-Uber, is set to launch in New York City later this month, according to The Verge.

Creator Talmon Marco has spent months recruiting top rated Uber drivers and apparently now has enough drivers that the launch theoretically could happen tomorrow.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Marco claims Juno has so many drivers that it would be the second largest ride-sharing company in the city, bumping Lyft out of its long held number-two position.

The whole idea behind the push for drivers comes from what Marco says is the big difference between Juno and Uber -- an emphasis on driver conditions. By getting the best of the best (nothing lower than a rating of 4.45) and pay them with shares of the company, Juno would end up with more higher quality drivers, leading to improved service for its riders.

But there are certainly other challenges Juno will have to handle before the all-clear. For example, ongoing legal battles or disputes in large cities, safety concerns and competition in an oversaturated market.

It seems the big question Juno and its peers are tasked with answering is why should we choose it over Uber or a traditional taxi?

