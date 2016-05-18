These Playlists Help Entrepreneurs Find Their Groove

May 18, 2016 7 min read

On those rainy gloomy days, it’s hard to get your entrepreneurial spirit going. To get a jump start, some entrepreneurs turn to music to get back in the groove, find inspiration and get to problem solving.

And they aren’t alone. In fact, Mark Fenske, an associate professor in neuroscience at the University of Guelph, who wrote an entire book on how people achieve success, recognized the trend and power music has on the mind.

“Much of music’s power lies in its ability to elicit emotional reactions and enhance mood,” the coauthor of "The Winner's Brain: 8 Strategies Great Minds Use to Achieve Success" wrote in a guest column for the Globe and Mail. “Recent neuroimaging investigations have allowed a dramatic increase in our understanding of how different networks of emotion-- and motivation-related brain regions are recruited to produce these affective experiences –- from the visceral shiver running down one’s spine, to the sense of empowerment that can arise from a good set of lyrics, or intensely positive memories associated with a favourite piece of music.”

With that in mind, it may be a good idea to make your own motivational playlist. For inspiration, take a listen with these entrepreneur’s playlists and why they seem to do the trick: