These Playlists Help Entrepreneurs Find Their Groove
On those rainy gloomy days, it’s hard to get your entrepreneurial spirit going. To get a jump start, some entrepreneurs turn to music to get back in the groove, find inspiration and get to problem solving.
And they aren’t alone. In fact, Mark Fenske, an associate professor in neuroscience at the University of Guelph, who wrote an entire book on how people achieve success, recognized the trend and power music has on the mind.
“Much of music’s power lies in its ability to elicit emotional reactions and enhance mood,” the coauthor of "The Winner's Brain: 8 Strategies Great Minds Use to Achieve Success" wrote in a guest column for the Globe and Mail. “Recent neuroimaging investigations have allowed a dramatic increase in our understanding of how different networks of emotion-- and motivation-related brain regions are recruited to produce these affective experiences –- from the visceral shiver running down one’s spine, to the sense of empowerment that can arise from a good set of lyrics, or intensely positive memories associated with a favourite piece of music.”
With that in mind, it may be a good idea to make your own motivational playlist. For inspiration, take a listen with these entrepreneur’s playlists and why they seem to do the trick:
Konrad Billetz of Frameri
Title: Founder
Headquarters: Cincinnati
Company: Frameri
Bio: Konrad Billetz is the founder, inventor and CEO of Frameri, an interchangeable frames and lenses company.
Playlist:
1. Creedence Clearwater: Fortunate Son (Forrest Gump soundtrack version)
When I really want to get work done and take a trip through the decades, I'll put on the Forrest Gump soundtrack. The wide mix of genres and classics works well for those days when you're buried in emails. An added benefit is you will also feel like the most American person alive.
2. Chvrches: The Mother We Share
Their music is always a great way to start the day. Upbeat, easy to sing to and the perfect music to get me motivated for the day.
3. MGMT: Time to Pretend
I know this song is "old," but it's a go-to classic for me. As the lyrics state, "We've got the vision, now let's have some fun. Yeah it's overwhelming, but what else can we do? Get jobs in offices and wake up for the morning commute?" It's the perfect ode to the startup lifestyle and entrepreneurs everywhere.
4. Lum: Kissing
With lyrics like "kissing you still pleases me" and solid electro-beats, this is my go-to office dance party song that I can't help but smile.
5. Mumford & Sons and Baaba Maal: There Will Be Time
The unpredictable combinations in this song reminds me to stay creative and think outside the box.
Sage Disch of Ace & Everett
Title: Co-founder and CMO
Headquarters: New York City
Company: Ace & Everett
Bio: Sage Disch worked as a management consultant for Accenture before teaming up with his brother Cody and starting Ace & Everett, an online sock company.
Playlist:
1.Eminem: Till I collapse
Eminem's raw energy and unbridled confidence knows no peer. This song's driving beat layered with Eminem's confessions around how he deals with doubters and haters shows this unwavering belief in himself.
2. Talking Heads: This Must Be the Place
For me, this is one of the few relaxingly motivational songs on my playlist. While the drum line breathes tranquility into a day, the lyrics serve as an ode to spontaneity and hope: two essentials for any entrepreneur.
3. 888: Critical Mistakes
Critical Mistakes depicts the difficult transition from optimistic youth to a more trying adulthood millennials, like myself, are encountering. It’s a reminder that mistakes happen, and it's our job to keep moving forward.
4. Ayok: Kings of Summer
Motivation is driven by happiness. This song embodies pure joy, with allusions to long summer nights and childhood joys. It's always easier to work long hours and push through challenges with a smile on your face.
5. Rick Ross: Stay Schemin
Hustle, hustle, hustle. It all comes down to one line about self empowerment: "You weren't with me shooting in the gym!"
Dave Rusenko of Weebly
Title: Founder and CEO
Headquarters: San Francisco
Company: Weebly
Bio: David Rusenko is the founder and CEO of Weebly, a platform to allow people with a non-technical background to to create a site, blog or online store.
Playlist:
1. Talking Heads: This Must Be the Place
As a big fan of electronic music, I'm also a big fan of new wav -- essentially the predecessor to most modern electronic music. It's hard not to enter a relaxed and confident state when listening to this song.
2. Breakbot (feat. Irfane): One Out of Two
Breakbot combines the best of that sweet 80's and 90's vibe. It's hard to note smile ear to ear while listening to this song.
3. T.I: What you Know
This was the song we listened to in the car on the way to our Y Combinator interview in 2006. There's definitely something inspiring about the song, and it got us in the right frame of mind to ace the interview.
4. Lemaitre: Not Too Late
The perfect song to listen to at the end of a hard day. For me, both musically and in the lyrics, Not Too Late captures the motivation, tenacity and perseverance of entrepreneurship.
Nely Galan of Galan Entertainment
Title: Entrepreneur, producer
Headquarters: Venice, California
Company: Galan Entertainment
Bio: Galan was the first Latina president of the television network Telemundo. Since then, she’s become an Emmy-award winning producer of shows and founded the production company, Galan Entertainment, which has launched 10 shows internationally.
Playlist:
1. Gloria Estefan: Mi Tierra
It grounds me in my Cuban roots and it tells me that where I am right now is where I need to be. When I want to take over the world, I first need to remind myself of who I am authentically.
2. Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman
I feel I am truly one with every woman. I understand that women have a difficult lives, even women we may be jealous of and appear to have it all. I understand that every woman is my sister.
3. Journey: Don’t Stop Believing
It has gotten me through all the mountains I have had to climb, and it still works every time. Everything you do in life as a woman (and in my case as an entrepreneur) has been hard. I know you have to start by “choosing yourself” every day. If you don’t believe in yourself, who will?
4. Helen Reddy: I Am Woman
The song reminds me that this is the era of the woman, and we are united with all the women that came before us. The world is our oyster, and we have to go get it.
Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling of ChicBlvd
Title: Co-founders
Headquarters: Vista, California
Company: ChicBlvd
Bio: Multimedia company ChicBlvd operates as the parent company of three divisions: ChicBlvd Magazine, ChicExecs Brand Strategist Firm and ChicBuds.
Playlist:
1.Lady Antebellum: Compass
We all have stars in our eyes. First find your passion and let that be your guide. It will never feel like work.
2. Tim McGraw: Humble & Kind
Business can be competitive and harsh. Be sure to stick to your morals, be thankful and kind to others. Your ethics are the most important.
3. Kutless: What Faith Can Do
Take a risk and dreams can move mountains. When the world says you can't, your faith will tell you that you can.
4. Natasha Bedingfield: Unwritten
Our lives and futures are blank pages. Don't live in fear of making mistakes but live with your arms wide open.
5. Rachel Platten: Fight Song
Just one person, one dream can make a huge difference. Don't give up. Keep fighting, keep believing. Make an impact.