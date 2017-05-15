22 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

May 15, 2017 6 min read

People are certainly free to retire older, but this woman takes the cake. Or should I say Big Mac?

A 92-year-old employee of McDonald’s was recently highlighted for being one of McDonald’s oldest employees.

Goh Gwek Eng works at a McDonald’s store in Singapore. Eng has 10 children and 20 grandchildren and says that after they left the house, it was too quiet for her to be at home.

Eng said that she plans to work at McDonald’s as long as she’s healthy. (Studies show that people who work even when they are within retirement age are generally healthier and happier.) Her only complaint? Sometimes standing by the food fryer can get a little hot.

Here are 19 more fun facts about the hamburger haven.

