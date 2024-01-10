McDonald's Is Bringing Back This Supersized Menu Item and Fans Are Divided: 'I Might Camp Out In The Parking Lot' The Double Big Mac will start rolling out to U.S. restaurants on January 24.

By Emily Rella

McDonald's is known for its over-the-top, super-sized menu items, but the latest item set to hit menus in the U.S. has some of the company's most loyal customers divided.

The burger giant announced on Tuesday that it is bringing the Double Big Mac back on January 24 for the first time in four years in a limited run.

The sandwich, already a menu staple in Canada and Australia, consists of four beef patties instead of the regular two.

The four-patty Double Big Mac (McDonald's)

The new rollout comes as McDonald's is making a major overhaul to its burgers.

New patties, which have over 50 modifications to the chain's original burger patties, were first tested in Australia and began rolling out to McDonald's West Coast and Midwest markets in 2023, with the new burger expected to be available nationwide this year.

"We can do it quick, fast, and safe, but it doesn't necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we're at," Chris Young, McDonald's senior director of global menu strategy, told the Wall Street Journal last month about the changes.

The chain also announced that the regular Big Mac is receiving another upgrade — the classic sesame bun will be changed to a "buttery brioche" bun, and more special sauce will be added for a "meltier" dining experience.

On social media, many were thrilled about the menu item's re-run.

Others, not so much.

Though McDonald's has not yet announced its Q4 2023 earnings, the chain reported a strong Q3 last year, with a 14% bump in revenue from the quarter prior and same-store sales in the U.S. increasing over 8%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, McDonald's was up over 8.8% in a one-year period.

