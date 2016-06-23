Creativity

The Crazy Creative Way This Company Got Workers to Read its HR Materials

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia Ltd | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
Be honest, how closely do you read the health and safety guidelines that your HR department puts together?

U.K. office supply company Viking decided to put the question to the test by coming up with some slightly otherworldly scenarios that could happen in the office and placing them on pages 31 to 36 of its pamphlets. Sure, you have to be prepared in the event of a fire or a storm, but what about a zombie apocalypse or alien invasion?

"Now, thanks to the HR department, we all know what to do if vampires attack the office," said Ruud Linders, SEO and social media marketing manager Europe for Viking, in a statement about the campaign.

Check out some of Viking's simple solutions for dealing with the supernatural below.

Lava

Lava
Image credit: Viking
Cats

Cats
Image credit: Viking
Robots

Robots
Image credit: Viking
Aliens

Aliens
Image credit: Viking
Vampires

Vampires
Image credit: Viking
Zombies

Zombies
Image credit: Viking
