Jobs

The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs
Image credit: John Cabuena Flipintex Fotod | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

While San Francisco, New York and Austin are hubs of startup activity, they aren't the only destinations for people interested in building new tech.

Just as the definition of tech is expanding without bounds, its development is no longer confined by geography. To broaden the possibilities for prospective tech workers, financial planning platform SmartAsset assembled its third annual list of the most tech-friendly cities around the country.

Related: The Best and Worst U.S. Cities to Launch a Business

To determine the rankings, researchers weighed the cost of living in a given area, the median income for tech employees, the rate of employment for people with bachelor’s degrees, the proportion of the city's employed population with jobs in the tech sector and the average tech industry salary compared with the average salary for other industries in that city. Missing from the criteria? Ping-pong tables and other gimmicky startup perks.

Read on for some stats about the best cities in the U.S. for aspiring tech workers. For the full study, head over to SmartAsset.

Start Slideshow
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

10. Sierra Vista, Ariz.

10. Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Image credit: Witold Skrypczak | Getty Images

Average income for tech employees: $78,290
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 5.32 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

9. San Antonio, Texas

9. San Antonio, Texas

Average income for tech employees: $84,070
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 3 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

8. Des Moines, Iowa

8. Des Moines, Iowa

Average income for tech employees: $77,800
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 3.45 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

7. Raleigh, N.C.

7. Raleigh, N.C.
Image credit: (c) Swapan Jha | Getty Images

Average income for tech employees: $85,370
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 5.21 percent

 
Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

6. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

6. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Image credit: DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images

Average income for tech employees: $77,470
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 4.24 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

5. Columbus, Ohio

5. Columbus, Ohio

Average income for tech employees: $80,320
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 4.12 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

4. Omaha, Neb.

4. Omaha, Neb.

Average income for tech employees: $75,890
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 3.77 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

2. Huntsville, Ala. (tie)

2. Huntsville, Ala. (tie)

Average income for tech employees: $92,480
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 5.94 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

2. Durham, N.C. (tie)

2. Durham, N.C. (tie)

Average income for tech employees: $91,560
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 5.93 percent

Next Slide
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs

1. Springfield, Ill.

1. Springfield, Ill.

Average income for tech employees: $83,520
Percent of workforce in the tech industry: 2.79 percent

 
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Jobs
  • 10. Sierra Vista, Ariz.
  • 9. San Antonio, Texas
  • 8. Des Moines, Iowa
  • 7. Raleigh, N.C.
  • 6. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  • 5. Columbus, Ohio
  • 4. Omaha, Neb.
  • 2. Huntsville, Ala. (tie)
  • 2. Durham, N.C. (tie)
  • 1. Springfield, Ill.
 Next Slide