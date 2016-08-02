How 3-D Printing Will Improve Our Future

August 2, 2016 6 min read

Did you know that more than 1.3 billion people around the world live in extreme poverty? Or that more than 2.6 billion people have been affected by natural disasters in the past decade?

Although these numbers won’t change soon, scientists and engineers are getting closer to solutions that can help us build a more adaptable world. The answer lies in 3-D printing. From disaster-proof homes to structures printed from natural resources, we’re one step closer to combatting a number of global issues.

Who would have guessed that 3-D printing could be a solution to some of the world’s most pressing problems? Check out what these 3-D printing companies have planned that will positively impact the future.