The Most Inspirational Moments From the 2016 Olympics

August 18, 2016 7 min read

Now that the 2016 summer Olympics has come to an end, we can look back at the monumental moments that impressed and inspired us. From a runner finishing a race with one shoe to Michael Phelps becoming one of the most decorated Olympians of all time, these superhuman athletes had us gasping, crying and laughing at the funny, moving and shocking moments of the worldwide event.

But it’s not only gold medals that make history. Moments of sportsmanship, resilience and talent also mark some of the greatest events during the Games in Rio. Check out the 16 greatest moments from the 2016 Olympics.