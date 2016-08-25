8 Science-Backed Techniques That Will Make You More Likeable

August 25, 2016 8 min read

We all want to be liked. After all, likeable people have more friends, are more respected by their employees and co-workers and close more deals.

While you can't force or trick someone into liking you, you can make yourself more emotionally appealing to people. As Michelle Tillis Lederman, author of The 11 Laws of Likability and Nail the Interview, puts it, "You can't make anybody like you, but you can enable people to see what is likable about you. A lot of these things are not necessarily tricks that are meant to manipulate and deceive, but they're honest ways we connect and make others feel good."

Jack Schafer, a behavioral analyst, retired FBI agent and author of The Like Switch, says that good salespeople do these things instinctively, which is what makes them so successful.

"It's little things that get people to like you," he says. "You have to pay attention to those things."

Here are eight science-backed techniques you can start employing immediately to make yourself a more appealing person: