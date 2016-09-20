Princeton Review

Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

MBA programs were once met with skepticism but now entrepreneurs are enrolling in them to not only start a business but also manage a company's long-term objectives.
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review
Image credit: Getty Images
Guest Writer
7 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An MBA had long been something aspiring entrepreneurs got before launching their businesses, or during pauses in their careers. But more small-business owners are getting an MBA as a booster, applied when someone’s business needs it. Stephen Taylor, assistant dean of graduate programs at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business, says online MBA programs are full of these students --and he regularly sees them using class lessons directly in their work.

“These programs are a relatively safe place for entrepreneurs to learn about how they can manage a business long-term or explore a business opportunity with help from the entire university’s research faculty and other students,” he says. “It’s a whole network of advisers that stays with you for your whole life.”

Another benefit to entrepreneurs seeking an online MBA today: They can take (almost) as long as they like to graduate. Most programs allow students six or more years to finish the degree, which is particularly helpful when an entrepreneur is balancing their growing business with their studies. “We give the students a great deal of flexibility to take as many courses or as few as they would like,” says Temple’s McNamee. “We see this as a lifelong learning approach.”

For those entrepreneurs looking for an online MBA program – either to start a business or scale a company – here is The Princeton Review's top 25 online MBA programs.

Methodology: The Princeton Review's ranking comes from a 2016 survey of more than 3,800 online MBA students from more than 90 schools.

* N/A indicates information not available or not applicable.

Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#1 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

#1 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Image credit: Getty Images
Chapel Hill, NC

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$104,664
% of Program Taught Online
97%
% of Program Delivered in Person
3%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
9.8
Avg. GMAT Scores
668
Total Applicants/% Accepted
1,104/43%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
742
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#2 Indiana University

#2 Indiana University
Image credit: Getty Images
Bloomington, IN

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$61,200
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
635
Total Applicants/% Accepted
469/76%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
737
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#3 Temple University

#3 Temple University
Image credit: Temple University | Facebook
Philadelphia, PA

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$59,760
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
N/A
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.3
Avg. GMAT Scores
600
Total Applicants/% Accepted
420/42%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
273
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#4 IE University

#4 IE University
Image credit: ie.edu
Madrid, Spain

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$49,600
% of Program Taught Online
80%
% of Program Delivered in Person
20%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
680
Total Applicants/% Accepted
552/41%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
175
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#5 University of Florida

#5 University of Florida
Image credit: Getty Images
Gainesville, FL

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$56,672
% of Program Taught Online
83%
% of Program Delivered in Person
17%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
5.3
Avg. GMAT Scores
569
Total Applicants/% Accepted
500/55%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
352
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#6 Arizona State University

#6 Arizona State University
Image credit: Getty Images
Tempe, AZ

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$56,800
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.7
Avg. GMAT Scores
592
Total Applicants/% Accepted
396/64%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
329
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#7 Rochester Institute of Technology

#7 Rochester Institute of Technology
Image credit: Rochester Institute of Technology | Facebook
Rochester, NY

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$70,000
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
15.7
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
25/100%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
29
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#8 Babson College

#8 Babson College
Image credit: Babson College | Facebook
Babson Park, MA

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$82,000
% of Program Taught Online
72%
% of Program Delivered in Person
28%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
8.8
Avg. GMAT Scores
594
Total Applicants/% Accepted
187/89%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
305
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#9 North Carolina State University

#9 North Carolina State University
Image credit: Getty Images
Raleigh, NC

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$42,195
% of Program Taught Online
92%
% of Program Delivered in Person
8%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
10.6
Avg. GMAT Scores
616
Total Applicants/% Accepted
238/72%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
222
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#10 James Madison University

#10 James Madison University
Image credit: jmu.edu
Harrisburg, VA

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$37,800
% of Program Taught Online
80%
% of Program Delivered in Person
20%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
510
Total Applicants/% Accepted
44/93%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
53
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#11 University of Texas at Dallas

#11 University of Texas at Dallas
Image credit: University of Texas at Dallas | Facebook
Richardson, TX

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$45,898
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
N/A
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
582
Total Applicants/% Accepted
206/50%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
272
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#12 University of South Dakota

#12 University of South Dakota
Image credit: University of South Dakota | Facebook
Vermillion, SD

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$14,231
% of Program Taught Online
95%
% of Program Delivered in Person
5%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
560
Total Applicants/% Accepted
50/90%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
276
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#13 University of Utah

#13 University of Utah
Image credit: University of Utah | Facebook
Salt Lake City, UT

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$57,600
% of Program Taught Online
97%
% of Program Delivered in Person
3%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
7.7
Avg. GMAT Scores
553
Total Applicants/% Accepted
88/65%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
78
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#14 Auburn University

#14 Auburn University
Image credit: Auburn University | Facebook
Auburn, AL

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$28,980
% of Program Taught Online
98%
% of Program Delivered in Person
2%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
7.8
Avg. GMAT Scores
569
Total Applicants/% Accepted
237/72%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
408
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#15 Hofstra University

#15 Hofstra University
Image credit: hofstra.edu
Hempstead, NY

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$72,800
% of Program Taught Online
96%
% of Program Delivered in Person
4%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.6
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
66/55%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
46
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#16 University of Nebraska-Lincoln

#16 University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Image credit: unl.edu
Lincoln, NE

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$25,538
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
606
Total Applicants/% Accepted
185/89%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
321
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#17 Northeastern University

#17 Northeastern University
Image credit: Northeastern University | Facebook
Boston, MA

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$73,800
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0
Avg. Years' Work Experience
10.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
452/88%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
1,016
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#18 Pepperdine University

#18 Pepperdine University
Image credit: pepperdine.edu
Los Angeles, CA

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$84,240
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.3
Avg. GMAT Scores
542
Total Applicants/% Accepted
217/82%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
254
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#19 University of Arizona

#19 University of Arizona
Image credit: University of Arizona | Facebook
Tucson, AZ

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$45,000
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.9
Avg. GMAT Scores
585
Total Applicants/% Accepted
84/95%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
122
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#20 Syracuse University

#20 Syracuse University
Image credit: Syracuse University | Facebook
Syracuse, NY

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$74,592
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
N/A
Avg. GMAT Scores
580
Total Applicants/% Accepted
935/77%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
700
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#21 University of North Texas

#21 University of North Texas
Image credit: University of North Texas | Facebook
Denton, TX

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$16,002
% of Program Taught Online
90%
% of Program Delivered in Person
10%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
7.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
542
Total Applicants/% Accepted
68/75%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
98
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#22 Jack Welch Management Institute (Strayer University)

#22 Jack Welch Management Institute (Strayer University)
Image credit: Getty Images
Herndon, VA

Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$39,400
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
15.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
1,855/58%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
1,137
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#23 University of Massachusetts Amherst

#23 University of Massachusetts Amherst
Image credit: University of Massachusetts Amherst | Facebook
Amherst, MA

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$32,535
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
12.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
577
Total Applicants/% Accepted
609/85%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
1,292
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#24 Ball State University

#24 Ball State University
Image credit: Ball State University | Facebook
Muncie, IN

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$13,980
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
556
Total Applicants/% Accepted
113/92%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
258
Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

#25 University of Memphis

#25 University of Memphis
Image credit: University of Memphis | Facebook
Memphis, TN

Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$18,900
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
N/A
Avg. Years' Work Experience
8.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
578
Total Applicants/% Accepted
58/81%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
105
