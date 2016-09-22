Luck

10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

There's no such thing as 'bad luck' or 'good luck.' You can create the conditions for success.
10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You
Image credit: Dave and Les Jacobs | Getty Images
4 min read

Luck isn’t something that some people have while others don't.

Do you think Bill Gates just woke up as one of the richest men in the world? Or that Elon Musk built the Tesla Roadster overnight?

Although “luck” could be a part of it, hard work, a good attitude and perseverance are what really positioned these billionaires for success. By setting yourself up for good fortune through your attitude and activities, you can be “lucky” too. And you don't have to wait until Sept. 25, the "Luckiest Day" of 2016, to take advantage.

From being optimistic to letting go of lame superstitions, luck is just around the corner. Check out these 10 ways to increase your chances of success.

10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Lose the superstitions.

Lose the superstitions.
Image credit: Paolo Cipriani | Getty Images

Tossing a coin in a fountain or finding a four-leaf clover doesn’t mean anything. In fact, holding on to these silly superstitions will only hold you back.

Much of what we think of as “luck” or good fortune can actually be explained if you dive deep enough. Setting yourself up for golden opportunities, with the strategies below, is what can really make you lucky.

10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Create your own definition of “luck.”

Create your own definition of “luck.”
Image credit: Ryan McVay | Getty Images

Lucky people know what they are looking for. They have goals, plans and a clear idea of what they want to do.

Rather than chasing opportunities that seem “lucky,” lucky people are critical about the opportunities that come their way and have criteria that lets them filter through and find what’s most fitting for them.

10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Be optimistic.

Be optimistic.
Image credit: Sean Malyon | Getty Images

Optimistic people naturally create their own luck. People who identify as “unlucky” hold the belief that bad luck simply happens to them. This is false.

Viewing the world with extreme optimism makes you more resilient. When faced with an unfortunate situation, a “lucky” person’s response is better than that of an “unlucky” person. An unlucky person might dwell on his or her misfortune, but a lucky person will simply get back up and move on.

10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Be curious.

Be curious.
Image credit: King Lawrence | Getty Images
Lucky people know there is always more to learn. They carry a sense of wonder with them wherever they go and inquire about the oddities around them. They are eager to learn everything and anything.
10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Be proactive.

Be proactive.
Image credit: Morsa Images | Getty Images
Lucky people don’t sit around and wait for luck to be bestowed upon them. Instead, they make stuff happen. They network, research, read books -- they are motivated and consistently moving forward. They spend their time on things such as building a business or pursuing a passion. They are constantly learning, exploring and discovering.
10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Build off strengths.

Build off strengths.
Image credit: Adriana Varela Photography | Getty Images
Lucky people don’t waste their time on petty opportunities. They seek opportunities that build off their skills, strengths and passions. They understand that an idea or opportunity will only take off when there is power behind it.
10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Never settle.

Never settle.
Image credit: Pete Saloutos | Getty Images

A lucky person gives everything their all. They understand that there’s no point in pursuing an opportunity halfway.

They carry the mindset that there is no “finish line.” This idea gives their luck perpetual life and the ability to keep growing and improving.

10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Trust your gut.

Trust your gut.
Image credit: PeopleImages | Getty Images

No more saying “I knew that! Why didn’t I listen to myself?” after the fact.

Rather than taking the easy way out or stressing about a decision, listen to your intuition. That gut feeling will guide you in the direction you really want to go.

10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Shoot for the stars.

Shoot for the stars.
Image credit: Absodels | Getty Images
As cliche as it sounds, lucky people dream big. By possessing the mindset that opportunities are limitless and no goal is too big or unrealistic, lucky people aim as high as possible. Even if they don’t get there, they’re steps above where they were before.
10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

Work hard.

Work hard.
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
It’s as simple as that. You’ll never be “lucky” if you don’t work hard. Working hard and pushing to be the best will drive your success, and in turn create a “luckier” future.
