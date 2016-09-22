10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You
Luck isn’t something that some people have while others don't.
Do you think Bill Gates just woke up as one of the richest men in the world? Or that Elon Musk built the Tesla Roadster overnight?
Although “luck” could be a part of it, hard work, a good attitude and perseverance are what really positioned these billionaires for success. By setting yourself up for good fortune through your attitude and activities, you can be “lucky” too. And you don't have to wait until Sept. 25, the "Luckiest Day" of 2016, to take advantage.
From being optimistic to letting go of lame superstitions, luck is just around the corner. Check out these 10 ways to increase your chances of success.
Lose the superstitions.
Tossing a coin in a fountain or finding a four-leaf clover doesn’t mean anything. In fact, holding on to these silly superstitions will only hold you back.
Much of what we think of as “luck” or good fortune can actually be explained if you dive deep enough. Setting yourself up for golden opportunities, with the strategies below, is what can really make you lucky.
Create your own definition of “luck.”
Lucky people know what they are looking for. They have goals, plans and a clear idea of what they want to do.
Rather than chasing opportunities that seem “lucky,” lucky people are critical about the opportunities that come their way and have criteria that lets them filter through and find what’s most fitting for them.
Be optimistic.
Optimistic people naturally create their own luck. People who identify as “unlucky” hold the belief that bad luck simply happens to them. This is false.
Viewing the world with extreme optimism makes you more resilient. When faced with an unfortunate situation, a “lucky” person’s response is better than that of an “unlucky” person. An unlucky person might dwell on his or her misfortune, but a lucky person will simply get back up and move on.
Be curious.
Be proactive.
Build off strengths.
Never settle.
A lucky person gives everything their all. They understand that there’s no point in pursuing an opportunity halfway.
They carry the mindset that there is no “finish line.” This idea gives their luck perpetual life and the ability to keep growing and improving.
Trust your gut.
No more saying “I knew that! Why didn’t I listen to myself?” after the fact.
Rather than taking the easy way out or stressing about a decision, listen to your intuition. That gut feeling will guide you in the direction you really want to go.