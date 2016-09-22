10 Ways to Make Luck Work for You

There's no such thing as 'bad luck' or 'good luck.' You can create the conditions for success.

September 22, 2016 4 min read

Luck isn’t something that some people have while others don't.

Do you think Bill Gates just woke up as one of the richest men in the world? Or that Elon Musk built the Tesla Roadster overnight?

Although “luck” could be a part of it, hard work, a good attitude and perseverance are what really positioned these billionaires for success. By setting yourself up for good fortune through your attitude and activities, you can be “lucky” too. And you don't have to wait until Sept. 25, the "Luckiest Day" of 2016, to take advantage.

From being optimistic to letting go of lame superstitions, luck is just around the corner. Check out these 10 ways to increase your chances of success.