6 Franchises Making Our Lives Easier With Robots and Drones

From getting Slurpees delivered to our door to a robot bringing us water to our hotel room, here are six chains using technology to deliver better and faster service.

October 4, 2016 3 min read

It seems like every week there is a new company testing out drone or robotic technology. Chipotle recently tested drone burrito delivery, Amazon made headlines when it moved forward with testing drones in the U.K. (and blasting the FAA for being too slow) and Facebook said it was testing solar-powered drones for Internet connectivity. And franchises are getting in on this kind of technology, too.

From Pizza Hut to 7-Eleven, franchises are using these new technologies in their day-to-day operations. And while a bit scary, it makes sense for a lot of companies to integrate drones and robots into their growth strategies. They are often faster, smaller and more affordable than humans -- meaning they will have a tremendous impact on the way companies do business in the future.

Check out these six franchises using robots and drones to get ahead of the game.