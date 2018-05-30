40 Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Recharging Secrets

Name: Aaron Hirschhorn

Company: DogVacay

Evening routine: I am cuddling on the couch with my wife watching Game of Thrones, House of Cards, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Daily Show, anything fun. She makes me watch occasional reality T.V. shows, drink a glass of red wine and just try to sink into the coach and get ready to do it again.

I do have my phone, but I try to really connect with her because that's our only time and that also is just critical. You have to recharge with your family. So my kids, my wife at the bookend of the day puts everything into perspective as to what is important and what's not.

