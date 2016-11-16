12 Gifts to Help Stressed Entrepreneurs Relax During the Hectic Holiday Season
We all know how stressful the holidays can be -- and for entrepreneurs, it can be even more taxing. From making sure their startup runs smoothly during the hectic time to keeping employees happy and also finding gifts for loved ones, there is a lot of pressure that goes along with all the festivities.
So for any of those stressed-out entrepreneurs in your life, here are 12 gifts to help them relax and unwind.
Spire wearable
This handy gadget can help catch your breath -- literally. Wearable Spire can sense when your breathing changes and help you calm down. Simply hook Spire onto your clothing, connect it to your smartphone, track your state of mind and movement and discover when you’re tense. If Spire predicts you’re tensing up, it will connect you with special meditation practices so you can chill out.
The wearable is priced at $99.95.
Muse headset
Every entrepreneur needs some de-stressing, especially over the holidays, and sometimes it can be hard to relax and decompress. Fortunately, there is Muse. The brain-sensing headband helps you focus your meditation practice -- or if you’re a newbie, it can teach you the essentials of focused meditation.
Connect Muse to your smartphone, and head over to a quiet place so you can begin de-stressing. When you Put on the headset and earphones, the app will begin to guide you into a calm setting, playing peaceful and natural sounds. The headset will track if your mind is active or calm. When it senses that your mind is wandering, the volume will increase to get your focus back.
One head piece can be shared among friends and family. The cost of a Muse headset is $249.
Tinké tracker
With all the delicious food that accompany the holidays, it can be hard to stay fit. Tinké fitness tracker can prevent people from packing on those extra pounds during the festive season. After hooking up the device to your mobile phone, simply rest your thumb on the sensor. It will then provide information on your heart rate, respiratory rate and oxygen levels to determine your fitness and stress levels indices.
Tinké is available online in a variety of colors and costs $119.
Adams Media Stress Less Coloring Book
You liked it as a kid, why wouldn’t you give it a shot now? Adult coloring books have been on the rise lately as there have been studies showing they can help reduce stress and increasing focus. Adams Media Stress Less Coloring Books offer a variety of book topics to choose from that will soothe any user. From tranquil designs to cheerful patterns, these books are bound to put a smile on anyone’s face.
Each book is priced at $14.99.
SNOOZ white noise machine
The holidays can be a whirlwind and sometimes relaxing when it is time for bed can be tough. To make sure the entrepreneur in your life is getting enough zz’s, SNOOZ is here. The ultra-portable SNOOZ provides real sleep-inducing sounds -- no, not ocean waves but rather all-natural white noise coming from a fan within the machine. There’s no need to get up and turn it off either. Just hook it up to your phone to control it.
It’s available for pre-order right now for $79.
Thync wearable
Got the holiday blues? Well, here’s how you can turn things around. Thync sends low level electric pulses to your neck and head to help stimulate nerves and control stress that you can control through an app on your smartphone. The tiny wearable stimulates nerves on your head and neck that change your mood and the way you feel.
Perfect for any entrepreneur -- okay anyone -- who’s running around too much this season. Thync is $199.
Nintendo Classic console
You might be confused by this one, but video games are a great way to relax. Indeed, there have been published reports proving that video games can reduce stress and that adding in some game-playing can improve one’s overall mental health in general.
So for the people that want to have fun while decompressing, Nintendo has come out with its NES Classic, a miniaturized version of the 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System. Just in time for the holidays, the console, which can fit in the palm of your hand, is pre-loaded with 30 games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Bubble Bobble.
It costs $59.95.
PF Candle Co. Aromatherapy Candle
Here’s a perfect gift for just about anyone. Add a bit of coziness on a chilly winter afternoon with PF Candle Co.’s soy candles. The spiced scent will put everyone in a cheery holiday mood. Not only that, but aromatherapy is one of the most effortless, yet effective ways to reduce stress. Exposing your senses to certain smells can completely change your mood and stress levels.
Available online, prices and sizes vary from $11 to $32.
FitKit fitness kit
Working out provides a number of benefits, with one being de-stressing. But for those entrepreneurs always on the go, finding a gym may be a huge hassle. This is where FitKit comes into play. This portable fitness kit lets you workout wherever you go. The kit features a number of pieces of equipment such as a jump rope, resistance bands and more -- all within a portable neoprene case. Also, FitKit provides a set of cards with detailed workouts for strength, flexibility and cardio moves.
FitKit will cost you $39.99.
GUNNAR glasses
Studies, including research from the University of Gothenburg, has shown that heavy computer use increases risks of stress, sleeping problems and depression. Fortunately, there are GUNNAR glasses. The glasses eliminate any eye strain and block out artificial blue light for better focus, clarity and performance.
Starting at $79.99, the glasses are available in a variety of colors and designs.
Jechory Design’s glass terrariums
Studies have shown that plants indoors can help reduce stress, increase productivity and make people happier. So if you’ve got a stressed-out friend or entrepreneur in your life, a little bit of greenery might do the trick.
Jechory Designs offers handcrafted glass terrariums that make any office space or home much more beautiful and relaxing. These terrariums also come with the plant, so need to go out and buy one.
Sizes and designs vary and prices start at $24.
DAVIDs TEA’s teas
Studies have found that sipping on some tea will also help combat anxiety and reduce stress. So for any busy entrepreneur seeking a natural way to calm his or her nerves, DAVIDs TEA’s warm and cozy teas kit could do the trick. With an array of five teas to choose from, the receiver can decide between “nutty and spice” to “apple cider.”
The giftable box starts at $28.