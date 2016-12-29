8 Groundbreaking Companies and Products Turning 10 in 2017

FitBit was founded on May 1, 2007, in San Francisco by James Park and Eric Friedman. Taking the wearables industry by storm, FitBit became a leader in smart tech wearables specifically for health and wellness.

After its $4.1 billion IPO in 2015, the company had shipped out more than 18 million fitness trackers worldwide. Since its birth, FitBit has improved its product every year, adding new elements such as an altimeter and a digital stop watch. The company unveiled four new products in 2016: the Blaze, Alta, Charge 2 and Flex 2.

As the leader in wearables, FitBit now approaches its 10th anniversary. While other big tech companies have followed the wearables trend such as Apple and Samsung, Fitbit still remains on top.