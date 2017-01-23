How 10 Brands Thoughtfully Chimed In on President Trump's Inauguration

On a Jan. 19 flight to Washington, D.C., attendants addressed passengers, “How many of you are going to the Women’s March tomorrow?” The cabin erupted in cheers.

Then, the lighting switched to a pink hue.

Southwest turns on the pink lights and a loud cheer erupts. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Ft8ukziRVk — Jennifer MOran (@jgmoran2) January 19, 2017

The mission and vision statement of the Women’s March says, “We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

Its organizers have stated that it was not meant to be an anti-Trump protest, but a pro-equality march.

"While we're unaware of details surrounding a specific flight, our flight crews celebrate, commemorate, acknowledge and share in special moments with our customers all the time,” Southwest Airlines told Mashable in a statement. “Some of our aircraft are equipped with mood lighting and while this was not a companywide initiative, at times, our flight crews will adjust the lighting for a customer or group of customers traveling on their flight. For example, in October, one of our flight crews changed the lighting to honor a breast cancer survivor onboard their flight.”

