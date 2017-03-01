The Craziest Patents by Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft

1. Weather-triggered ads

Google -- which makes most of its money from ads -- filed a patent titled “Advertisements Based on Weather Conditions” in 2012. The technology would be able to detect a person’s weather conditions and generate appropriate advertisements. For example, if you’re in an extremely cold environment, you may receive ads for snow jackets or heating systems for your home.

2. Status comics

While GIFs and memes were on the rise, Google took it upon itself to get in on these visuals. In 2010, it filed a patent for a technology called “Self-Creation of Comic Strips in Social Networks and Other Communications,” which lets users create comic strips to post on their social media accounts. Basically, the technology lets users turn statuses, posts and even friends’ comments into colorful comic strips.

3. A tattoo to talk to your smartphone

In 2012, the company filed another a patent for another out-there tech tool -- “Coupling an Electronic Skin Tattoo to a Mobile Communication Device.” Basically, the company patented a digital, temporary throat tattoo that relays your voice to your smartphone. The tattoo includes a microphone and a power source.

4. A baseball cap with a mounted video camera

Looks like Google’s giving wearable tech another go. In February 2017, the company was granted a patent for a baseball cap with a removable video camera that is mounted on the brim. The new wearable would let users take photos and videos and stream to social networks. The camera would also be able to connect to a user’s smartphone through an app.

Similar to its failed Google Glass, a user of the cap will be able to hear his or her videos while wearing the hat through “bone conduction in the skull of the wearer.”