10 Weird, Funny, Sweet and Out-There Valentine's Day Promotions For Singles and Couples
If you haven’t figured out yet what you’ll be doing on Valentine’s Day, we’ve got a few ideas. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, there’s something for just about anyone.
If you’re expecting to spend the holiday alone, you don’t have to anymore -- you can spend it with love master Michael Bolton in his new Netflix comedy Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special. If you’ve been through a bad break up, head over to Hooters, shred a picture of your ex and get a free plate of chicken wings.
Or hey, maybe you’re happily in a relationship. But rather than getting your partner some boring chocolates -- you could, oh, name a cockroach after them at the Bronx Zoo.
From Krispy Kreme to Bojangles to Starbucks -- there are plenty of Valentine’s Day-themed sweets available. However you’re feeling -- it’s time to start planning. Check out these 10 wild Valentine’s Day promotions.
Name a cockroach after your special someone.
If roses aren’t your thing -- don’t worry, here’s an alternative. Make someone feel extra special and have a cockroach named after them.
The Bronx Zoo will allow people to name one of its hissing Madagascar roaches after a special someone. And it won’t break the bank either -- it only costs $10.
The zoo’s #namearoach campaign launched in 2011, and to continue its fundraising efforts, it hopes you’ll name a cockroach after your special someone.
Eat some free wings at Hooters -- if you’re single.
Valentine’s Day got you down? Don’t worry, if you’re single on the romantic holiday, there is one perk -- free wings.
Not only that, but the chain wants to help you blow off some steam too with its #shredyourex promotion. To get your free plate of wings, bring in a picture of your ex and rip it in front of them. In return, you’ll be rewarded 10 boneless wings.
If you’re too blue to go out to Hooters on Valentine's Day, you can do the shredding online and print out a coupon for free wings.
Watch the Michael Bolton comedy on Netflix.
Keep it low key this year and “Netflix and chill” … with Michael Bolton.
For Valentine’s Day, Netflix will release Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special. Who knows love better than Michael Bolton? So whether you’re single or in a relationship, spend the evening with the “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer. He guarantees to get you in a good mood, with “an orgy of celebrity guests.”
Share a kiss at Qdoba for a free second meal.
Not sure where you should eat on Feb. 14? Check out Qdoba.
Celebrating the romantic holiday with a special promotion, “Qdoba for a Kiss,” the Mexican food chain is offering a free second entree for guests who purchase an entree and share a kiss with a friend, partner or even a smartphone.
Also, between now until Feb. 15, Qdoba will donate $1 to the charity No Kid Hungry for every kissing photo shared across social media using the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss.
Enter Dunkin’ Donuts's love contest.
Like Krispy Kreme, you can expect this franchise to offer some tasty Valentine’s Day treats. But it gets better. Dunkin’ Donuts has launched its #DunkinLoveContest, offering customers a chance to win up to $2,500 and a year’s worth of coffee and donuts.
Dunkin’ fans can enter the “Dunkin’ Love” photo contest by posting on Instagram about how Dunkin’ is a part of their love story and use the hashtag #DunkinLoveContest.
The company will also host a Facebook live with pop group Us The Duo, who will perform on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Dunkin’ will also launch iMessage custom cards, a new emoji keyboard and two Snapchat filters just for the big romantic day.
Catch some rare monsters in Pokémon Go.
With plenty of candy and pink Pokémon, Pokémon Go is celebrating Valentine’s Day from now until Feb. 15. Through a special live event, join in on the fun -- you can receive double the amount of candy for catching Pokémon. Also during the event, Pink Pokémon will be in the spotlight and special Pokémon eggs will include some cute characters such as Cleffa, Igglybuff and Smoochum.
Enjoy some Krispy Kreme Valentine Doughnuts.
Get your chocolate fix with Starbucks Molten Latte.
Just in time for the love-filled day, Starbucks is offering Molten Chocolate beverages, as well as an assortment of Valentine’s Day gifts and gift cards.
The Molten Chocolate latte, frappuccino and hot chocolate are now available until Feb. 14, and each feature mocha-infused sauces for some mouth-watering flavor. Heart-shaped cookies and cakes will also be available.
Get your biscuits on at Bojangles.
Who doesn’t like a hot southern biscuit? On Valentine’s Day, fast food chain Bojangles wants to make your biscuit extra special. The southern franchise is offering Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits for the holiday, which feature blueberry-infused biscuits topped with some sugary icing.
Customers who indulge in the new tasty treat, which is available from now until Feb. 14, are also encouraged to participate in Bojangles’s #BreakUpWithBland campaign. Give one reason why you’re breaking up with bland this year on social media, and you’ll be entered to win a trip to Charlotte, NC.
Try Baskin-Robbins love potion treats.
Baskin-Robbins is celebrating the romantic holiday with its new line of Valentine’s Day-themed treats.
Some of the new offerings include a “Be Mine” heart cake, a love potion polar pizza ice cream treat and a love potion cookie. So what’s this mysterious “love potion” flavor? Originally introduced in 1995, it features white chocolate-flavored and raspberry ice creams, a raspberry ribbon, chocolate chips and raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts.