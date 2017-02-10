10 Weird, Funny, Sweet and Out-There Valentine's Day Promotions For Singles and Couples

Hooters has free wings for singles. We're not kidding.

February 10, 2017 6 min read

If you haven’t figured out yet what you’ll be doing on Valentine’s Day, we’ve got a few ideas. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, there’s something for just about anyone.

If you’re expecting to spend the holiday alone, you don’t have to anymore -- you can spend it with love master Michael Bolton in his new Netflix comedy Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special. If you’ve been through a bad break up, head over to Hooters, shred a picture of your ex and get a free plate of chicken wings.

Or hey, maybe you’re happily in a relationship. But rather than getting your partner some boring chocolates -- you could, oh, name a cockroach after them at the Bronx Zoo.

From Krispy Kreme to Bojangles to Starbucks -- there are plenty of Valentine’s Day-themed sweets available. However you’re feeling -- it’s time to start planning. Check out these 10 wild Valentine’s Day promotions.