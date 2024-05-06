📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

Are you leading a team equipped with the tools it needs to succeed? As an entrepreneur or head of a business, you need to make sure that your colleagues and employees have what they need to properly send emails, track expenses, present new ideas, and manage projects.

If you don't have a solution in place, there's an affordable option that's been serving businesses and students for decades. You can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for $29.97 (reg. $229) from May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th.

Each deal is good for a lifetime license that can be downloaded onto one computer. They also each come with the following programs:

  • Microsoft Word 2019
  • Microsoft OneNote 2019
  • Microsoft Outlook 2019
  • Microsoft Excel 2019
  • Microsoft PowerPoint 2019

Windows users get to add Access and Publisher from 2019 to the list, too. Mac users get Teams Classic 2019. All users can also enjoy lifetime access to an incredible customer support team.

When assessing a potential investment, it's essential to see how others view it. This deal has a remarkable 4.8-star average rating out of five on the Entrepreneur Store among verified purchasers. One recent review describes it well: " Installation was easy, great product for the price."

Don't miss your chance to save on Microsoft Office 2019 from May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
