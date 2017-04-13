The Auto Industry's 10 Most Disruptive Cars Since the Model T

Will any of the cars at the 2017 New York International Auto Show leave this kind of legacy?

April 13, 2017

The New York International Auto Show first opened in 1900, and ever since, it's been one of the most important fixtures in the auto industry. American icons Dodge, Ford and Chevy showcase their newest ideas and designs alongside international brands like Toyota, Volkswagon and Porsche. In 2017, the show opens to the public Friday, April 14 and runs through Sunday, April 23.

But, will any of the cars at this year's show have an impact like the cars on this list? Start the slideshow to see the 10 most important and influential automobiles of the past century.