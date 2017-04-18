Entrepreneur B-School Survey 2017 Reveals Top #30 in India

Entrepreneur has featured the best 30 B-schools, which have been able to develop an environment and curriculum that let the students think like a leader.

April 18, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

B-schools in India are being regarded as the breeding ground and the foundation of entrepreneurial mindsets and initiatives. It’s true when we talk about India’s best B-schools the names that come to our mind are typically that of IITs and IIMs and rightfully so as they are known for honing the right skills and attitude to succeed. However, not everyone has the aptitude or dedication required to crack the IITs or IIMs and hence it is necessary to look beyond these institutes. That’s what Entrepreneur endeavored when it thought of going on with its first ever B-school survey where entrepreneurship is becoming rampant.

In the era when there is a herd mentality of everyone choosing an MBA after engineering to be better equipped in terms of managerial skills, are we actually nurturing them to become future business leaders or just professionals? Our aim has been to cherry pick the ones which provide a holistic environment to blossom big idea in their campus. The thought was to look out for institutions (cross country) who are not just churning out employees but aim to inspire the next generation to dream bigger.

Between its cover, Entrepreneur has featured the best 30 B-schools, which have been able to develop an environment and curriculum that let the students think like a leader.