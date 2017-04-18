Entrepreneur B-School Survey 2017 Reveals Top #30 in India
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
B-schools in India are being regarded as the breeding ground and the foundation of entrepreneurial mindsets and initiatives. It’s true when we talk about India’s best B-schools the names that come to our mind are typically that of IITs and IIMs and rightfully so as they are known for honing the right skills and attitude to succeed. However, not everyone has the aptitude or dedication required to crack the IITs or IIMs and hence it is necessary to look beyond these institutes. That’s what Entrepreneur endeavored when it thought of going on with its first ever B-school survey where entrepreneurship is becoming rampant.
In the era when there is a herd mentality of everyone choosing an MBA after engineering to be better equipped in terms of managerial skills, are we actually nurturing them to become future business leaders or just professionals? Our aim has been to cherry pick the ones which provide a holistic environment to blossom big idea in their campus. The thought was to look out for institutions (cross country) who are not just churning out employees but aim to inspire the next generation to dream bigger.
Between its cover, Entrepreneur has featured the best 30 B-schools, which have been able to develop an environment and curriculum that let the students think like a leader.
(This article was first published in the April issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Entrepreneurs' Factory - IIT BOMBAY
Holy Grail for Entrepreneurship - IIM AHMEDABAD
The DNA of Technological Innovation - IIT DELHI
Driving Technology-led Ideas - ISB HYDERABAD
Pioneering Engineering Entrepreneurship - IIT KHARAGPUR
The Start-up Laboratory - XLRI, JAMSHEDPUR
Setting Trends - AMITY UNIVERSITY, NOIDA
Helping Start and Grow your Business - SPJIMR, MUMBAI
Strengthening Family Businesses - NMIMS, MUMBAI
Mastering Art of Entrepreneurship - KJSIMSR, MUMBAI
The Veteran in Entrepreneurial Learning - EDII AHMEDABAD
Playing in the Big Leagues - TSB, JAIPUR
Making the Mindset Shift - MDI GURUGRAM
Differentiating with Technology - IMT, GHAZIABAD
Mandating Outlook for Job Creation - SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, PUNE
The New Ivy League in Entrepreneurship - IIM KASHIPUR
Integrating Product Oriented Research - BITS PILANI & HYDERABAD
Overcoming Early Barriers - EMPI, DELHI
Setting New Benchmarks In Research, Innovation & Placement - GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY
In-house Ecosystem for Product Development - LPU, JALANDHAR
Engaging with Real Time Challenges - APEEJAY STYA UNIVERSITY - SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES, SOHNA
Blending Entrepreneurship & Education - JLU, BHOPAL
Embracing Entrepreneurial Change - L M THAPAR SCCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, THAPAR UNIVERSITY, MOHALI (Punjab)
LM Thapar School of Management, Thapar University is a vibrant research and consulting group focused on multi-disciplinary and applied research. The Centre is envisioned to emerge as a catalyst for encouraging business strategy driven sustainability initiatives to address the challenges confronting business and society alike by offering sustainability oriented academic programs, academia-industry-government network and community development projects.