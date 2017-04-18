B-Schools

Entrepreneur B-School Survey 2017 Reveals Top #30 in India

Entrepreneur has featured the best 30 B-schools, which have been able to develop an environment and curriculum that let the students think like a leader.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
6 min read
B-schools in India are being regarded as the breeding ground and the foundation of entrepreneurial mindsets and initiatives. It’s true when we talk about India’s best B-schools the names that come to our mind are typically that of IITs and IIMs and rightfully so as they are known for honing the right skills and attitude to succeed. However, not everyone has the aptitude or dedication required to crack the IITs or IIMs and hence it is necessary to look beyond these institutes. That’s what Entrepreneur endeavored when it thought of going on with its first ever B-school survey where entrepreneurship is becoming rampant.

In the era when there is a herd mentality of everyone choosing an MBA after engineering to be better equipped in terms of managerial skills, are we actually nurturing them to become future business leaders or just professionals? Our aim has been to cherry pick the ones which provide a holistic environment to blossom big idea in their campus. The thought was to look out for institutions (cross country) who are not just churning out employees but aim to inspire the next generation to dream bigger.

Between its cover, Entrepreneur has featured the best 30 B-schools, which have been able to develop an environment and curriculum that let the students think like a leader.

(This article was first published in the April issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Entrepreneurs' Factory - IIT BOMBAY

Entrepreneurs' Factory - IIT BOMBAY
Under the aegis of IIT Bombay, SINE, set up in 2004, is a technology and business incubator which spread over 10,000 sq. ft area. Though, the institute regularly organizes entrepreneurial activities, SINE focuses more on venture creation side of entrepreneurship. 
Holy Grail for Entrepreneurship - IIM AHMEDABAD

Holy Grail for Entrepreneurship - IIM AHMEDABAD
CIIE at IIM Ahmedabad was set up in 2002 and later in 2007 it broadened its focus on developing entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. The institute has remained the de facto centre for churning out India’s best entrepreneurial minds and ventures since its inception.
The DNA of Technological Innovation - IIT DELHI

The DNA of Technological Innovation - IIT DELHI
IIT Delhi’s industry interface Foundation for Innovative and Technology Transfer (FITT) had set up the technology business incubator (TBI) in 2000. FITT also offers incubation facility for biotechnological ideas under the name Biotechnology Business Incubation Facility (BBIF). 
Driving Technology-led Ideas - ISB HYDERABAD

Driving Technology-led Ideas - ISB HYDERABAD
ISB partnered with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy to offer TEP to third and fourth year students pursuing engineering focusing on product design and innovation in entrepreneurship. 
Pioneering Engineering Entrepreneurship - IIT KHARAGPUR

Pioneering Engineering Entrepreneurship - IIT KHARAGPUR
Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship (RMSoEE) at IIT Kharagpur is another premium spot for students aspiring to become entrepreneurs. Its uniqueness lies in its courses which focuses on engineering entrepreneurship right from bachelors to PhD level.
The Start-up Laboratory - XLRI, JAMSHEDPUR

The Start-up Laboratory - XLRI, JAMSHEDPUR
The full-time residential PGPCEM, which was launched by XLRI’s Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) about seven years ago, has emerged as one of the most effective academic initiatives to promote entrepreneurship in India.
Setting Trends - AMITY UNIVERSITY, NOIDA

Setting Trends - AMITY UNIVERSITY, NOIDA
Amity has been targeting the students on various avenues, ranging from awareness to starting-up of their own business ventures and incubation courses.
Helping Start and Grow your Business - SPJIMR, MUMBAI

Helping Start and Grow your Business - SPJIMR, MUMBAI
SPJIMR offers sector agnostic entrepreneurship course for the post graduate students and also offers incubation facility for its alumni. It has a seating capacity of 25-30 for alumni along with their mentors and investors. It also offers domain specialization among other things.
Strengthening Family Businesses - NMIMS, MUMBAI

Strengthening Family Businesses - NMIMS, MUMBAI
Pravin Dalal Centre for Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management at NMIMS is among India’s best learning centers for family businesses, set up way back in 1999.
Mastering Art of Entrepreneurship - KJSIMSR, MUMBAI

Mastering Art of Entrepreneurship - KJSIMSR, MUMBAI
As part of the two programs - PGDM and MMS, KJSIMSR offers 30-hour duration of core course called Entrepreneurship Management and 15-hour duration of elective courses - Social Entrepreneurship and Creativity and Innovation. 
The Veteran in Entrepreneurial Learning - EDII AHMEDABAD

The Veteran in Entrepreneurial Learning - EDII AHMEDABAD
Among the pioneers of entrepreneurship education in India, EDII Ahmedabad has helped set up twelve state-level exclusive entrepreneurship development centers and institutes. 
Playing in the Big Leagues - TSB, JAIPUR

Playing in the Big Leagues - TSB, JAIPUR
Under the aegis of the prestigious Manipal Group, TSB, despite being a young institute set up in 2011, is among the growing set of premier B-schools in India helping students inculcate entrepreneurial mindset through management education.
Making the Mindset Shift - MDI GURUGRAM

Making the Mindset Shift - MDI GURUGRAM
At present MDI-Gurgaon is heading their e-cell with the name ‘Arambh’. Soon they will be establishing their incubation centre as well with the same name. MDI’s focus now, in terms of a B-School, is to move towards the innovation based start-ups.
Differentiating with Technology - IMT, GHAZIABAD

Differentiating with Technology - IMT, GHAZIABAD
The course structure, starting the first term, is oriented towards creating entrepreneurs. Students who would like to work on developing their ideas may opt out of taking up an internship.
Mandating Outlook for Job Creation - SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, PUNE

Mandating Outlook for Job Creation - SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, PUNE
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management also offers incubation services for their budding entrepreneurs, providing them with subsidized office space, Wi-Fi along with a faculty of 20 mentors.
The New Ivy League in Entrepreneurship - IIM KASHIPUR

The New Ivy League in Entrepreneurship - IIM KASHIPUR
The research on entrepreneurship at IIM Kashipur is extensive and practice-oriented. The institute also offers a four-month online executive certificate program in entrepreneurship in partnership with edtech company Talentedge.
Integrating Product Oriented Research - BITS PILANI & HYDERABAD

Integrating Product Oriented Research - BITS PILANI & HYDERABAD
BITS’s Pilani and Hyderabad centers focus on product oriented research at their incubators for students to solve relevant industrial and social problems. 
Overcoming Early Barriers - EMPI, DELHI

Overcoming Early Barriers - EMPI, DELHI
EMPI has been conducting Hackathon for the last three years to encourage entrepreneurial ideas among its students in the field of health, telecom and analytics.
Setting New Benchmarks In Research, Innovation & Placement - GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY

Setting New Benchmarks In Research, Innovation & Placement - GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY
No wonder, Galgotias University has already won numerous awards for academics and placement within a short span of its existence. In 2016, Galgotias University was awarded for excellence in academics and placement at the Dataquest Cybermedia ICT Awards.
In-house Ecosystem for Product Development - LPU, JALANDHAR

In-house Ecosystem for Product Development - LPU, JALANDHAR
LPU has been helping the students’ start-ups to first grow within the campus by offering them access to the top quality infrastructure and support from other students and faculties.
Engaging with Real Time Challenges - APEEJAY STYA UNIVERSITY - SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES, SOHNA

Engaging with Real Time Challenges - APEEJAY STYA UNIVERSITY - SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES, SOHNA
The institute offers entrepreneurship and small business management as a course in its MBA program.
Blending Entrepreneurship & Education - JLU, BHOPAL

Blending Entrepreneurship & Education - JLU, BHOPAL
JLU Bhopal offers practical-based courses through its nine schools in its campus. Courses like management, media, journalism, engineering, banking, commerce, education, humanities and hospitality are offered in JLU. 
Embracing Entrepreneurial Change - L M THAPAR SCCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, THAPAR UNIVERSITY, MOHALI (Punjab)

Embracing Entrepreneurial Change - L M THAPAR SCCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, THAPAR UNIVERSITY, MOHALI (Punjab)

LM Thapar School of Management, Thapar University is a vibrant research and consulting group focused on multi-disciplinary and applied research. The Centre is envisioned to emerge as a catalyst for encouraging business strategy driven sustainability initiatives to address the challenges confronting business and society alike by offering sustainability oriented academic programs, academia-industry-government network and community development projects.

A Facilitator to create the Corporate Ready Talent Pool - GLBIMR, GREATER NOIDA

A Facilitator to create the Corporate Ready Talent Pool - GLBIMR, GREATER NOIDA
The demographic drift in India indicates that it will soon become the world’s largest population, overtaking China and the demand of higher education will swell to over 500 million people in the next ten years. 
Looking Beyond Classroom Training - DOON BUSINESS SCHOOL, DEHRADUN

Looking Beyond Classroom Training - DOON BUSINESS SCHOOL, DEHRADUN
The curriculum has been designed to be more practice based, deviating from the standard text-book knowledge. Doon School also has a separate incubation centre and co-working space.
Adopting Learning-by-Doing Approach - QUANTUM SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, ROORKEE/ DEHRADUN

Adopting Learning-by-Doing Approach - QUANTUM SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, ROORKEE/ DEHRADUN
At Quantum, students are immersed into real business environments that help them acquire practical and professional skills that will help them grow businesses and start their own organizations.
Enabling Support Structures for Ideation - MIT College of Management, Pune

Enabling Support Structures for Ideation - MIT College of Management, Pune
MIT E-Cell hosts various workshops, speaker sessions, innovative games, competitions for aspiring entrepreneurs and supports them by providing necessary resources such as mentoring and networking.
Gaining ‘Prestige’ of Starting up - PIMR , INDORE

Gaining ‘Prestige’ of Starting up - PIMR , INDORE
Prestige as a hub of budding entrepreneurs has set up a special center for developing business plans and seeking professional guidance for execution of these plans.
Nurturing Next-Gen Leaders - SHRI VAISHNAV VIDYA PEETH VISHWAVIDYALAYA , INDORE

Nurturing Next-Gen Leaders - SHRI VAISHNAV VIDYA PEETH VISHWAVIDYALAYA , INDORE
This B-school aims to nurture the next-gen leaders under the course Masters in Business Administration in Family Business and Entrepreneurship. 
Reimagining Learning and its Outcomes - TULA’S INSTITUTE , DEHRADUN

Reimagining Learning and its Outcomes - TULA’S INSTITUTE , DEHRADUN
Tula’s Institute has revealed its experiential methodology called iAugmentor which is designed to augment learning without the confinement of four walls and a physical mentor/teacher.
