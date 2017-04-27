10 Barack Obama Quotes on Hard Work, Success, Motivation and More
There’s much to be learned from Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States. As America’s first black president, Obama’s presidential victory changed the world we live in -- and marked a major day in history.
From 2009 to 2017, Obama was the leader of our country. But he is also a Columbia University grad, Harvard law grad, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, an influential attorney and a state and U.S. senator. Obama’s achievements are nothing short of amazing.
It’s easy to say that the former president knows a thing or two about success, leadership, motivation and hard work.
Become inspired with these 10 quotes from Obama.
On change
“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.” -- Barack Obama
On perseverance
“Nothing in life that’s worth anything is easy.” -- Barack Obama
On the future
“We did not come to fear the future. We came here to shape it.” -- Barack Obama
On motivation
“Progress will come in fits and starts. It’s not always a straight line. It’s not always smooth path.” -- Barack Obama
On empowerment
“The cynics may be the loudest voices -- but I promise you, they will accomplish the least.” -- Barack Obama
On leadership
“One voice can change a room.” -- Barack Obama
On collaboration
“We see the future not as something out of our control, but as something we can shape for the better through concerted and collective effort.” -- Barack Obama
On mindset
“We need to internalize this idea of excellence. Not many folks spend a lot of time trying to be excellent.” -- Barack Obama
On hard work
“If you work hard and meet your responsibilities, you can get ahead, no matter where you come from, what you look like or who you love.” -- Barack Obama
On failure
“Making your mark on the world is hard. If it were easy, everybody would do it. But it's not. It takes patience, it takes commitment and it comes with plenty of failure along the way.” -- Barack Obama