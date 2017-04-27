10 Barack Obama Quotes on Hard Work, Success, Motivation and More

There's much to be learned from the former U.S. President.

April 27, 2017 3 min read

There’s much to be learned from Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States. As America’s first black president, Obama’s presidential victory changed the world we live in -- and marked a major day in history.

From 2009 to 2017, Obama was the leader of our country. But he is also a Columbia University grad, Harvard law grad, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, an influential attorney and a state and U.S. senator. Obama’s achievements are nothing short of amazing.

It’s easy to say that the former president knows a thing or two about success, leadership, motivation and hard work.

Become inspired with these 10 quotes from Obama.