10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1970s

In the 1970s, the world made huge strides towards developing some of the most useful and impactful inventions of all time, ultimately setting the stage for some of the most advanced products today.

In 1971, IBM reshaped the way people thought about data storage when it released one of the earliest and most convenient mediums: the floppy disk. And if it weren’t for Motorola’s 1973 invention of the first mobile phone, you might not have that smartphone sitting in your hand right now. Or think about life without email. Without computer engineer Ray Tomlinson and then-14-year-old genius Shiva Ayyadurai, the world may be a different place -- that is, a place without email.

From the first mobile phone to the Rubik’s Cube to barcodes, some of the world’s greatest inventions emerged during the '70s. Check out these 10 things you probably didn’t realize were invented then.