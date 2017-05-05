Top #6 Indian Entrepreneurs Who Wooed Bollywood Beauties

May 5, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India’s successful business entrepreneurs have always nurtured a special bond with B-Town biggies, rubbing shoulders with who’s who of the industry in social events and meetings. Some of the leading businessmen have also managed to win the hands of Tinsel town beauties in marriage with their charming personality and striking guts.

From the power couple of the Reliance empire, Anil and Tina Ambani, to one of Bollywood’s hottest jodis — Micromax founder Rahul Sharma and Bollywood diva Asin — the list of India’s coolest business founders and CEOs tying the knot with industry head-turners is a long one.

Check out the list of Indian entrepreneurs happily married to B-town actresses and scaling heights of popularity together.