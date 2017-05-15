PR Disasters That Global Companies Found Hard to Deal With

May 15, 2017 4 min read

In the sturdy corporate world a company’s image is fragile as news of success, failure and PR disasters fly simultaneously, thick and fast. Social media makes things worse with scandals spreading like wildfire. But there is a saving grace — a spark fizzles out almost as quickly as it is ignited with too many things happening in the world.

Social media platforms have short-time memories and forget even the most glaring of all embarrassing tales in their rush to move on to the next big story.

April 2017 has been a jinxed month for global companies like United Airlines and Uber, among many other top-notch brands, with the number of bizarre incidents trolling on the social media, which weren’t just unpleasant but nasty in its true sense.

Here are few recent PR disasters which have created a real havoc in denting companies’ reputation.