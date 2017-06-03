This American Venture Capitalist Says India is Second Largest Internet Consumer After China

Mary Meeker Internet Trends, 2017, report, states that Indians spend 45 % of their time on Digital Entertainment media like Gaana, Hotstar, AIB and Netflix

June 3, 2017 3 min read

Mobile Internet is witnessing an unparalleled growth in India as more and more people are expressing keenness to consume the internet every year. Surprisingly, it’s not the social networking apps like Whatsapp and Facebook that are dominating the mobile internet space.

The digital content is also proving to be a leading force behind the growing number of internet users in India. Affordable access to mobile data coupled with cheaper mobile phones has influenced the general trend of readily accepting digital content in India.

According to the Mary Meeker Internet Trends, 2017, report, Indians are spending 45 % of their time on Digital Entertainment media like Gaana, Hotstar, AIB and Netflix and 34 % time on search, social and messaging. The report on notable global internet trends in 2017 highlights internet consumption on mobile and mobile browsing habits of Indians.

Mary Meeker is an American venture capitalist and a partner at the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB). She primarily deals with Internet and new technologies.

Meeker delivered her annual Internet Trends report at the Code Conference in California on 31 May, 2017. Here are some of the key takeaways from her report: