The Best Companies for New Dads to Work for in 2017
Today, more and more companies are developing incredible paid maternity and paternity leave policies. And while it’s been more common to offer new mothers flexible policies and benefits, major companies are extending these to new fathers as well.
Fatherly, an online resource for fathers, surveyed major companies across the U.S. to uncover the top places to work for new dads. According to Fatherly, over the past two years, the average number of paid leave time for new fathers has jumped 275 percent -- from four to 11.4 weeks. In fact, more than half of surveyed companies today offer new fathers six to eight weeks of paid parental leave.
Out of all industries, Silicon Valley tech companies continue to spearhead the movement toward more flexible parental leave policies. Not only that, but many companies are beginning to offer new parents special perks such as on- and off-site child care. Forty-five percent of the top 50 places to work for new dads offer a child care subsidy, assisting new parents in paying for child care programs.
So which companies are at the forefront of supporting new fathers? For the second year in a row, Netflix takes the cake for number-one best place to work as a new dad, offering parents up to 52 weeks of paid time off. However, companies such as Etsy and Facebook are not far behind. One company even made the jump from 50th on the list to 10th.
From American Express to Patagonia -- a range of new companies made Fatherly’s 2017 list for best places to work as a new father. Here are the top 10.
Netflix
Etsy
American Express
Spotify
Despite falling from second to fourth place in the past year, Spotify continues to offer its employees strong parental leave policies. In fact, the company allows its employees to take up to 24 weeks of paid leave, and the parents can space it out however they wish over three years after a child’s birth.
Spotify also helps its parents transition back into the workplace with its “Welcome Back Program” that offers flexible work hours and telecommuting options. More specifically to fathers, the company has an internal group called “Focus on Fatherhood” that plans events and activities for fathers in the office.
VMware
Bank of America
As one of the largest companies in the U.S., Bank of America offers 16 weeks of paid parental leave to its 200,000-plus employees. New parents get a “New Parent Welcome Kit” from the company, as well as free financial planning services. Parents also get 25 back up days for last-minute child care needs, and an additional 25 days of adult care for when a nanny or caregiver is unavailable at the last minute.
Patagonia
Deloitte
Over the past year, Deloitte has improved its parental leave policies, ultimately changing its ranking from 50 to 10 over the past year. The company offers new parents 16 weeks of paid leave, in addition to offering to pay for child care programs and letting kids accompany their parents on business trips.