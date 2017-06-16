The Best Companies for New Dads to Work for in 2017

Businesses are going above and beyond to cater to the needs of both mothers and fathers.

June 16, 2017

Today, more and more companies are developing incredible paid maternity and paternity leave policies. And while it’s been more common to offer new mothers flexible policies and benefits, major companies are extending these to new fathers as well.

Fatherly, an online resource for fathers, surveyed major companies across the U.S. to uncover the top places to work for new dads. According to Fatherly, over the past two years, the average number of paid leave time for new fathers has jumped 275 percent -- from four to 11.4 weeks. In fact, more than half of surveyed companies today offer new fathers six to eight weeks of paid parental leave.

Out of all industries, Silicon Valley tech companies continue to spearhead the movement toward more flexible parental leave policies. Not only that, but many companies are beginning to offer new parents special perks such as on- and off-site child care. Forty-five percent of the top 50 places to work for new dads offer a child care subsidy, assisting new parents in paying for child care programs.

So which companies are at the forefront of supporting new fathers? For the second year in a row, Netflix takes the cake for number-one best place to work as a new dad, offering parents up to 52 weeks of paid time off. However, companies such as Etsy and Facebook are not far behind. One company even made the jump from 50th on the list to 10th.

From American Express to Patagonia -- a range of new companies made Fatherly’s 2017 list for best places to work as a new father. Here are the top 10.