Bet You Can't Guess the Number-One City for Recent College Grads
From finding a job to paying rent, life after college can be tough. One of the first things to figure out is where to go next. But breaking it down into factors such as cost of living, job opportunities and average rent price can make finding the right city a bit less overwhelming.
Related: 10 Tips to Help Graduates Succeed in Their First Job
Looking at 108 of the largest cities across the U.S., financial advice company SmartAsset uncovered the best places for college grads, weighing how affordable, fun and job-friendly each is. For the second year in a row, the “Queen City” -- that is, Cincinnati -- wears the crown. Young adults in Cincinnati are experiencing plenty of job growth and have a range of opportunities. Not to mention, rent in Cincinnati is relatively low, with a median of $555 per month.
In second place is another Ohio city. Over the past year, Columbus’s unemployment rate for graduates with a bachelor’s degree decreased by 0.5 percent, and on average, these grads are making more annually than they did last year. Not only that, but the city is full of other young adults. In fact, 20 percent of Columbus’s population is in their 20s.
Related: Billionaire Bill Gates Tweets Advice to New Graduates
However, the best cities for grads go beyond those in this Midwestern state. From Nashville to Boston, today’s top cities for college grads are peppered across the map. Check out this year’s top 10 best cities for recent grads.
Cincinnati
Columbus, Ohio
Nashville, Tenn.
Moving from 12th place to third this year is Nashville, Tenn., which has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country (3.6 percent). And at 1.5 percent, that figure is even lower for people with bachelor’s degrees. However, the average cost of living in this bustling Southern city is 5 percent higher than the national average. A college grad in Nashville can expect to take in an average of $45,109 annually.
Related: 10 Reasons Why Graduates Prefer Getting Hired By A Startup
San Antonio
Pittsburgh
Seattle
Lexington, Ky.
Lexington has moved up 11 slots from last year, and that could be because the city’s unemployment rate is down by 2 percent. In addition, college grads there are making more than they were last year, with an average salary of $43,982. Rent remains affordable, with a median of $666.
Related: 4 Ways College Grads Can Prepare for Their First Real Job