10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 2000s
The 21st century was off to a strong start. From Bluetooth technology to Facebook to the iPhone -- some of today’s most popular products and services got their start in the aughts.
The new millennium not only marked a new era, but also major shifts for our culture. In 2007, Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld San Francisco to unveil the Apple product that would change people’s lives forever: the iPhone. Online services such as YouTube and Facebook went online, and today each boasts billions of users worldwide.
Suffice to say, the aughts was a decade that helped shape the world we live in today. From the USB flash drive to the Toyota Prius -- check out these 10 things you didn’t realize were invented in the 2000s.
Camera phone, 2000
USB flash drive, 2000
Bluetooth, 2000
Bluetooth 1.0 was initially launched in 1999, however it wasn’t until 2000 when manufacturers and major mobile carriers began incorporating it into their products. The Ericsson T36 was one of the first Bluetooth-enabled phones to come to the market in June of 2000.
Toyota Prius, 2001
While Toyota introduced its first hybrid car, the Prius, in 1997 in Japan, it wasn’t until 2001 that the vehicle became available worldwide. The Prius was one of the first original cars powered by both gas and electricity. While it’s since experienced a number of redesigns, more than 10,000 Priuses were sold in May 2017.
Blu-ray disc, 2002
Facebook, 2004
YouTube, 2005
Having formerly met at PayPal, Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim worked together to create what is today the world’s largest video sharing website, YouTube. Launched in 2005, the first YouTube video to be uploaded online was of Karim at the San Diego Zoo. Today, YouTube has more than a billion users.
Wii, 2006
iPhone, 2007
Android-powered smartphones, 2008
In 2003, Andy Rubin and three others launched, Android Inc., which created the Android operating system, which would revolutionize the tech industry forever. In 2005, Google bought Android for an undisclosed amount, and two years later, unveiled the Open Handset Alliance (OHA) -- a group of mobile manufacturers that would work together to create products to support Android OS.The world’s first Android smartphone, the T-Mobile G1, was officially released in October 2008. Unlike the Android phones you see today, the device had a “swing out” keyboard and a “chin” on the bottom that housed the phone’s navigation buttons.