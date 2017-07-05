The 10 Worst Airports in the U.S.
From long security lines to lost luggage, sometimes travel can be a nightmare. A study conducted by J.D. Power uncovered some of the worst airports in the U.S., analyzing more than 36,000 passengers who made roundtrip flights between January and October 2016. The study measured traveller satisfaction at medium- to large-sized airports across the country, examining six factors: terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in and food, beverage and retail.
Some of today's busiest airports such as New York's LaGuardia and LAX are the worst when it comes to overall traveller satisfaction. LaGuardia takes the cake as the worst airport last year -- and that says a lot for an airport that sees more than 13 million travellers a year. Close behind is another tri-state airport: Newark Liberty International.
From Newark to LAX to Chicago O'Hare -- here are the airports to avoid, if you can.
New York LaGuardia Airport
Due to ongoing construction, LaGuardia Airport put itself at the top of the list for worst airports in the U.S. for 2016. That's because its current terminals, which receive more than 13 million travellers a day, were only meant to handle 8 million.
"The design solves two major problems for the airport: overcrowding and the ability to move aircraft more efficiently on and off runways," said Michael Taylor, director of the airport practice at J.D. Power, about the upcoming construction at LaGuardia.
Newark Liberty International Airport
Philadelphia International Airport
Chicago O’Hare International Airport
The next airport on the worst airport's list is another big city -- Chicago O'Hare International. For being one of the largest connecting airports in the U.S., O'Hare gets hit with some of the worst weather in the country -- causing a number of flight delays and cancellations.
Boston Logan Airport
Los Angeles International Airport
Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport
John F. Kennedy International Airport
All three major airports in the tri-state area made the top 10 worst airports list. However, if you have no choice but to fly to and from New York, you might want to use JFK airport, which comes in eighth place for worst airports, beating Newark and LaGuardia. In 2016 alone, nearly 59 million passengers travelled through JFK, with the majority (31.7 million) of those being international.