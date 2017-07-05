The 10 Worst Airports in the U.S.

Next time you travel, you might want to avoid these 10 airports.

July 5, 2017 4 min read

From long security lines to lost luggage, sometimes travel can be a nightmare. A study conducted by J.D. Power uncovered some of the worst airports in the U.S., analyzing more than 36,000 passengers who made roundtrip flights between January and October 2016. The study measured traveller satisfaction at medium- to large-sized airports across the country, examining six factors: terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in and food, beverage and retail.

Related: The 10 Best Airports in the World

Some of today's busiest airports such as New York's LaGuardia and LAX are the worst when it comes to overall traveller satisfaction. LaGuardia takes the cake as the worst airport last year -- and that says a lot for an airport that sees more than 13 million travellers a year. Close behind is another tri-state airport: Newark Liberty International.

From Newark to LAX to Chicago O'Hare -- here are the airports to avoid, if you can.