The Top 5 New Franchises to Keep Your Eye On

One of the great parts about investing in a franchise (instead of starting your own business) is you get an entire network and support system with your investment. You get onsite training and help with advertising, an established brand and a history of success. Just as importantly, you can build a relationship with people who have walked in your shoes and know exactly how they can help you.

However, if you join a mega-chain, there's a chance you'll have so many colleagues who have been where you are that it becomes very hard to stand out. Then, you're just another face in the crowd, not so different from an employee at a typical 9-to-5 job.

That's why we put together our list of the top new franchises from our Franchise 500 list, which breaks down the most exciting companies that have started franchising in the past five years. These franchises are relatively small but have promising futures, allowing you to get in on the ground floor and make a big impact.

So, if you have an interest in the support structure of a franchise but want to make sure your voice is heard, start the slideshow to check out the list of our top new franchises.

