Mosquito Joe
Outdoor pest control
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
2829 Guardian Ln., #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Neighborly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$90,600 - $135,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Mosquito Joe offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Mosquito Joe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$6,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
5.5 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3