Mosquito Joe

Mosquito Joe

Outdoor pest control
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#167 Ranked #207 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$110K - $149K
Units as of 2022
428 48.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Are you ready to live mosquito-free? Mosquito Joe is an extermination company that strives to eliminate mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. Since beginning to franchise in 2012, Mosquito Joe has grown to over 300 locations around the U.S. 

Mosquito Joe technicians are trained pest control experts. In addition to getting rid of those buzzing bugs, they also help with fleas and ticks. Working on commercial and residential properties, franchisees are provided with quality equipment to work to keep properties pest-free.

Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Joe Franchise

In addition to the numerous awards and recognitions that Mosquito Joe has received, there are several reasons prospective franchise owners might consider opening a Mosquito Joe franchise of their own.

Many Mosquito Joe franchisees had never franchised a business before coming to Mosquito Joe. To be a part of the franchise, you need passion and drive. You'll need to follow a proven process and have the desire to work as a team to serve customers.

To be part of the Mosquito Joe team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make a Mosquito Joe Franchise a Good Choice?

The Mosquito Joe business is typically seasonal. This is because different geographic locations have varying mosquito seasons. Mosquito Joe franchise owners may make a comfortable living during the business season that sustains them the rest of the year. Additionally, the off-season could be a great time to prepare for the next mosquito season.

Instead of working in the cold winter months, you could spend time with your family and friends. Mosquito Joe is also a mobile business, so there's no storefront to maintain. While you may need a small office space to operate out of, franchisees usually do this out of their home. This may help lower operational costs.

You likely will not need any prior experience to open a Mosquito Joe franchise. From operations support to training and marketing, there are help-guide resources available to help you run your franchise.

How to Open a Mosquito Joe Franchise

Are you ready to get started with Mosquito Joe? During the process, the franchise development team will usually contact you to answer any questions you have about Mosquito Joe. They can also get you started on various webinars to learn more about the franchise. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you should make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mosquito Joe team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Mosquito Joe franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Franchisees usually visit company headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where they may learn what the Mosquito Joe franchise opportunity and culture is all about. You may meet the corporate staff, tour the offices, and ask any final questions. Exterminate your fears and get started with a Mosquito Joe franchise!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mosquito Joe

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Party/Event Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Louis Schager, Brand President
Corporate Address
4490 Holland Office Park, #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
428 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Joe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$109,700 - $148,700
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$6,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mosquito Joe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
5.5 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mosquito Joe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mosquito Joe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mosquito Joe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #167 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #150 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #128 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #32 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Pest Control in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #47 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mosquito Joe.

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

Goosehead Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #54
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing