- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#167 Ranked #207 last year
- Initial investment
-
$110K - $149K
- Units as of 2022
-
428 48.1% over 3 years
Are you ready to live mosquito-free? Mosquito Joe is an extermination company that strives to eliminate mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. Since beginning to franchise in 2012, Mosquito Joe has grown to over 300 locations around the U.S.
Mosquito Joe technicians are trained pest control experts. In addition to getting rid of those buzzing bugs, they also help with fleas and ticks. Working on commercial and residential properties, franchisees are provided with quality equipment to work to keep properties pest-free.
Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Joe Franchise
In addition to the numerous awards and recognitions that Mosquito Joe has received, there are several reasons prospective franchise owners might consider opening a Mosquito Joe franchise of their own.
Many Mosquito Joe franchisees had never franchised a business before coming to Mosquito Joe. To be a part of the franchise, you need passion and drive. You'll need to follow a proven process and have the desire to work as a team to serve customers.
To be part of the Mosquito Joe team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
What Might Make a Mosquito Joe Franchise a Good Choice?
The Mosquito Joe business is typically seasonal. This is because different geographic locations have varying mosquito seasons. Mosquito Joe franchise owners may make a comfortable living during the business season that sustains them the rest of the year. Additionally, the off-season could be a great time to prepare for the next mosquito season.
Instead of working in the cold winter months, you could spend time with your family and friends. Mosquito Joe is also a mobile business, so there's no storefront to maintain. While you may need a small office space to operate out of, franchisees usually do this out of their home. This may help lower operational costs.
You likely will not need any prior experience to open a Mosquito Joe franchise. From operations support to training and marketing, there are help-guide resources available to help you run your franchise.
How to Open a Mosquito Joe Franchise
Are you ready to get started with Mosquito Joe? During the process, the franchise development team will usually contact you to answer any questions you have about Mosquito Joe. They can also get you started on various webinars to learn more about the franchise.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you should make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mosquito Joe team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Mosquito Joe franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
Franchisees usually visit company headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where they may learn what the Mosquito Joe franchise opportunity and culture is all about. You may meet the corporate staff, tour the offices, and ask any final questions. Exterminate your fears and get started with a Mosquito Joe franchise!
Company Overview
About Mosquito Joe
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Pest Control, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Party/Event Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- Neighborly
- Leadership
- Louis Schager, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
4490 Holland Office Park, #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,600
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 428 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Joe franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $42,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $109,700 - $148,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $6,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Mosquito Joe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 5.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mosquito Joe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mosquito Joe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
