uBreakiFix
Electronics repairs
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
200 S. Orange Ave., #200
Orlando, FL 32801
CEO
Justin Wetherill
Parent Company
UBIF Franchising Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,400 - $225,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$130,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
uBreakiFix has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
48 hours
Classroom Training:
96 hours