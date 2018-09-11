uBreakiFix has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

uBreakiFix is ranked #18 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Founded in 2009, the uBreakiFix concept began franchising in 2013. The company offers both mail-in and walk-in repairs of electronics including smartphones, tablets, computers and video game consoles. All repairs come with a 90-day parts and labor warranty.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $60,400 High - $225,350

Units +18.2% +50 UNITS (1 Year) +231.6% +227 UNITS (3 Years)

