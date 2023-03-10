uBreakiFix Franchise

Americans have millions of gadgets between them, which break down from time to time. It's usually cheaper to replace a cracked phone screen or repair any broken device than to replace those devices entirely. That's where retail brands like uBreakiFix come in.

If you’re looking to jump into the device repair industry with tons of profit potential, uBreakiFix could be a top franchise partner.

With uBreakiFix, you’ll take advantage of built-in brand recognition and extensive resources to start your own retail phone repair or device repair workshop in malls, shopping centers and elsewhere.

Of course, starting your own uBreakiFix franchise is easier said than done. Read on for more information about new franchise opportunities with uBreakiFix.

Reasons to start a uBreakiFix franchise

You might want to start a uBreakiFix store because people break their devices daily. That creates an inherent need for skilled repair people to fix broken device screens and swap out dead batteries.

But you don't have to pay all the upfront costs of building a new business from scratch. Instead, you can jump into the same-day electronic repair shop industry with uBreakiFix.

With this business opportunity, you can work with this franchisor to offer iPhone, Android, game console and other technology repair services for electronic devices at a relatively low total investment.

uBreakiFix, founded by Justin Wetherill, is led by Asurian Tech Repair & Solutions. uBreakiFix began in 2009 and has since spread throughout the United States and Canada.

The company has fixed thousands of cracked phone screens and other device issues. uBreakiFix currently fixes and services cell phones of all types, PCs and Mac computers, bad speakers and HDMI ports.

The primary draw? Same-day repair results and 90-day warranties. uBreakiFix advertises that it takes just 45 minutes to repair cracked screens and offers 90-day warranties for most repair jobs.

Thanks to the low prices, customers can take advantage of uBreakiFix locations to fix their devices quickly and cost-effectively.

By franchising with uBreakiFix, your retail shop will immediately benefit from this positive reputation, allowing you to make more money quickly. On top of that, uBreakiFix provides other benefits to potential franchisees, including:

A set store aesthetic and style, so you don’t have to worry about style or design decisions that you may not have significant opinions on. The clean concept and aesthetic promoted by uBreakiFix results in a streamlined, customer-friendly store layout every time.

Access to tons of quality parts. uBreakiFix orders many quality parts every month and runs a top-tier distribution center to help your team members get the parts they need to repair customer devices quickly and perfectly.

It's a perfect franchising partner if you are already tech-savvy and enjoy working with different devices and gadgets.

uBreakiFix has relatively affordable franchise fees, although your net worth requirements are somewhat high and you need a lot of liquid capital to get started.

uBreakiFix boasts markets from coast to coast, including in some Canadian provinces. That means there’s probably a market perfect for a new uBreakiFix retail repair shop.

You can franchise as one of several potential different stores. For example, depending on your preferences, you can franchise as a retail phone carrier store or device repair store.

uBreakiFix in-house OEM-quality distribution center is run by Asurion. So when your team members need new parts, you won’t have to wait tons of time and irritate your customers before those parts reach your store shelves.

All in all, uBreakiFix is the go-to name in device repair, and for good reason. If you’ve ever wanted to break into this industry, opening a uBreakiFix franchise might be the way to go.

As a uBreakiFix franchisee, you'll carry out tasks like working on broken devices, repairing technical maintenance, hiring new technicians and management personnel as needed, working with customers and marketing your store through in-person materials or online advertisements.

How to open a uBreakiFix franchise

Opening a new uBreakiFix franchise location follows a streamlined yet comprehensive process.

Firstly, you need to contact uBreakiFix and work with its Franchise Development Team. At this stage, you and uBreakiFix will determine a location for a new repair shop.

You’ll have to mutually agree on the location and the market before construction on the new store can begin. Depending on the exact location, this can be something as small as a mall stall, open-air repair booth or dedicated retail storefront.

Next, uBreakiFix will prepare you with job descriptions, interviewing guidelines and interview questions. This will allow you to attract the best talent to your new location and staff of your store quickly before opening.

If needed, uBreakiFix will provide lease assistance. This will help you procure a retail store location. Once you’ve settled on a location and your people are hired, you and your employees will undergo comprehensive classroom and in-store training.

This takes place at uBreakiFix’s corporate offices in Orlando, Florida. After that, you’ll go through some additional training on location.

As training progresses, uBreakiFix will assist with store design and layout. You'll be guided through the construction process from start to finish. Then, whenever the store is ready, uBreakiFix’s corporate officers will perform a final inspection before you open.

In a matter of months, you could be running your very own electronic repair shop.

uBreakiFix training and onboarding

As noted above, uBreakiFix provides comprehensive training both in the classroom and at its corporate headquarters for you and your future employees.

The comprehensive on-site training program is designed to prepare all franchisee partners for maximum success. This helps you to acquire the skills you need to succeed as an entrepreneur or business owner.

Afterward, you and your employees will participate in approximately 20 hours of on-site training. Again, this will give you the practical skills you need to succeed when accepting repair orders from customers.

You’ll particularly appreciate the custom-built uBreakiFix portal. This interfaces with all the training, reporting, distribution and onboarding functions of the business. As a result, even after completing your training, you can access the uBreakiFix as a one-stop shop to streamline your business operations and report to corporate headquarters.

You’ll have more time to focus on your day-to-day work, such as device repairs, employee development and marketing. In short, this ongoing support means you’ll never feel like you don’t have a franchising partner with uBreakiFix.

uBreakiFix franchise reviews

At the time of this writing, uBreakiFix has relatively positive reviews on sites like Glassdoor. Employees usually have great experiences with uBreakiFix locations, though this is contingent on the quality of management and the franchise owner.

Many franchise owners have positive things to say about their experiences partnering with uBreakiFix and Asurion. They cite the reliability of service, consistent part inventory and training support as critical elements that help the partnership succeed.

uBreakiFix franchise cost

You’ll only know if uBreakiFix is a good franchise business partner if you can afford what it costs to start one. You’ll need to pay an initial franchise fee of $40,000, though veterans can get 20% off this fee.

Your initial investment, meanwhile, will be anywhere from $118,000 up to potentially $370,000. It all depends on location, the size of the retail storefront you wish to construct and other factors.

Given the high initial investment costs, you’ll need to prove that your net worth is $200,000 or more before signing the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

You’ll also need to provide $150,000 in liquid cash; this can be a part of your net worth. You’ll need to have established business experience or save up quite a bit of money to start as a uBreakiFix franchisee.

Afterward, you’ll have to pay uBreakiFix a 7% royalty fee whenever you make sales. However, uBreakiFix doesn’t charge any advertising royalty fees, which may help you market your location cost-effectively.

Each uBreakiFix franchise agreement lasts for 10 years, and you can renew your agreement if everything goes smoothly.

Get started with a uBreakiFix franchise today

With uBreakiFix, you can open an electronics repair shop and start making money faster than ever. Consider signing up as a uBreakiFix franchisee today.