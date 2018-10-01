Amada Senior Care
Home care and assisted-living placement
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
901 Calle Amanecer, #350
San Clemente, CA 92673
CEO
Tafa Jefferson
Parent Company
Amada Franchise Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$85,010 - $178,154
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,000 - $48,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Amada Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
48 hours
Classroom Training:
44 hours