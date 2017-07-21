5 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $18,000
Work for yourself while managing the inherent risk of entrepreneurship.
1. Anago Cleaning Systems
2. Coffee News
3. CleanNet USA Inc.
4. American Poolplayers Association
5. In Home Pet Services Inc.
If you're reading Entrepreneur, you're probably interested in giving up the 9 to 5 to start working for yourself. But leaving a secure job and jumping out on your own can be scary.
Some thing, investing in a franchise can help make the transition a bit easier, because you can lean on a successful company's support system or pick other franchisees' brains. The only problem is that many franchises are too expensive, making it hard for many people to invest.
For example, you might like the idea of owning a fast-food franchise, but most people don't have seven figures to drop on a McDonald's.
That's why we collated super-affordable franchises from our Franchise 500 and Low Cost Franchise lists you can start without breaking the bank.
Start the slideshow to see the top five.
Related: Our Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 84
Initial investment: $10,518 to $65,576
Initial franchise fee: $4,590 to $32,348
New units in 2016: 132 units (+10.0 percent)
Anago Cleaning Systems has two different franchising options -- a unit franchise, which operates a cleaning business, and a master franchise, which oversees several unit franchises. If you're looking for the more accessible price tag, then you might want to check out the unit franchise. Not only does it cost less than almost every other business on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, but you can save more because you don't need to rent a truck or office space. You can even keep your supplies in your normal work vehicle.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 354
Initial investment: $9,750 to $10,750
Initial franchise fee: $8,500
New units in 2016: -1 units (-0.1 percent)
Coffee News is the self-proclaimed largest weekly restaurant in the world. Available in restaurants, lobbies and waiting rooms in 15 countries. Each issue features news, trivia, horoscopes and, more importantly, 32 advertising slots. Each edition is customized for its region.
Related: 5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: N/A
Initial investment: $17,977 to $46,525
Initial franchise fee: $10,000 to $300,000
New units in 2016: -72 units (-2.7 percent)
CleanNet USA Inc. Like Anago, CleanNet USA has the same master and unit franchise options that fellow commercial cleaner Anago boasts, and again the unit franchise is particularly affordable. The only potential downside is that most places are cleaned after business hours (from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.), so you have to be willing to work at odd hours.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: N/A
Initial investment: $16,704 to $19,874
Initial franchise fee: $10,000
New units in 2016: 11 units (3.4 percent)
If you've ever watched The Color of Money or any other movie about a pool hall and dreamed about running your own billiards league, then check out this unconventional franchisee route. American Poolplayers Association has tons of territories available from Oakland to Vancouver to Miami.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: N/A
Initial investment: $9,200 to $35,100
Initial franchise fee: $8,000
New units in 2016: 0 units (0 percent)
New York City-based dog-walking business In Home Pet Services Inc. works one-on-one with pets and offers exclusive territories, advertising materials and a place on the company website.