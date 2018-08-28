CleanNet USA Inc.
Commercial cleaning
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
2010 Corporate Ridge, #700
McLean, VA 22102
CEO
Mark Salek
Initial Investment ⓘ
$20,377 - $85,410
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$5,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,500 - $69,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
CleanNet USA Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable
CleanNet USA Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
5-10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 10
Today, CleanNet’s uniformed force offers a variety of cleaning services for commercial, retail and industrial facilities in financial, hospitality, medical and other industries.