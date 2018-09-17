Bio

In 1979, professional billiard players Terry Bell and Larry Hubbart pursued a novel idea: why not create an organized league system for amateur pool players? Dubbed the American Poolplayers Association (APA), their brainchild now operates franchise leagues across the United States and Canada (where the organization is known as the Canadian Poolplayers Association). Members participate in annual 8- and 9-ball championships, pay a yearly membership fee to the APA and pay a weekly fee to the League Operator (franchisee) each time they play. League Operators host team games each week; winners go on to compete in division and national tournaments.