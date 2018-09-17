American Poolplayers Association
Recreational billiard leagues

American Poolplayers Association
Recreational billiard leagues

About
Founded

1981

Franchising Since

1982 (36 Years)

Corporate Address

1000 Lake St. Louis Blvd., #325
Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

CEO

Terrence Bell

Parent Company

American Poolplayers Association Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$20,763 - $28,648

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $10,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$2.50+/team/wk.

Financing Options

American Poolplayers Association has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

27 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 3

Bio
In 1979, professional billiard players Terry Bell and Larry Hubbart pursued a novel idea: why not create an organized league system for amateur pool players? Dubbed the American Poolplayers Association (APA), their brainchild now operates franchise leagues across the United States and Canada (where the organization is known as the Canadian Poolplayers Association). Members participate in annual 8- and 9-ball championships, pay a yearly membership fee to the APA and pay a weekly fee to the League Operator (franchisee) each time they play. League Operators host team games each week; winners go on to compete in division and national tournaments.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $20,763 High - $28,648
Units
-2.1%-7 UNITS (1 Year) +3.5%+11 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Planet Fitness

See More

Sky Zone

See More

Rockin' Jump

Request Free Info

Retro Fitness

Request Free Info

Destination Athlete LLC

See More

Freedom Boat Club

See More

D-BAT Academies Inc.

See More

Crown Trophy Inc.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 17th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.