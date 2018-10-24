Bio

Coffee News was started by Jean Daum in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1988. She began franchising in 1994. In 1995, Bill Buckley became the first U.S. franchisee. He bought the company from Daum in 2008, and Coffee News headquarters is now based in Bangor, Maine. Coffee News is a free weekly publication distributed in restaurants, coffee shops and hotels. In addition to ads for local businesses, it contains news stories, jokes, trivia and horoscopes.