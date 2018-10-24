Coffee News
Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
One Cumberland Pl., #102
Bangor, ME 04401
CEO
William Buckley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$10,750 - $11,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,500 - $9,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$40-$80/wk.
Coffee News offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
Three-year 0% financing for 2nd through 5th units
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
Mentor program
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1