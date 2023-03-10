Coffee News
Initial investment
$11K - $12K
Units as of 2022
536 22% over 3 years
Founded in 1988 by Jean Daum, Coffee News is well-known around the world as a weekly publication that is distributed in restaurants and waiting areas. It has a proven track record and offers franchisees a chance to partner with a company that has more than 30 years of experience. 

Coffee News informs and entertains readers, as well as promotes local businesses. With established business systems and models, you may be able to seamlessly open doors to your franchise and gather clients quickly. As a franchisee, you'll create your newsletter and distribute it in coffee shops, restaurants, hotels, and other related businesses and make a difference in your community.

Why You May Want to Start a Coffee News Franchise

A Coffee News franchise is known to have fairly low startup costs and a flexible business model, including the opportunity to build a growing business. Since it's an internationally recognized brand, you will not have to spend resources and time conceptualizing a logo and striving to gain awareness—it has already been built by the franchisor. Having brand awareness at the onset may provide a substantial competitive advantage.

With a franchise location, you may have an established system and company framework at your disposal. This reduces the chances of making errors, minimizing the initial startup time and overall risk. You don't have to spend months or years planning every facet of your business. From operations and marketing to supplier relationships, every system has been designed to work to the fullest of its capabilities. 

You may receive personalized support from the Coffee News team from the beginning, including site selection and assessment. You'll likely have access to an internal team of experts in your local market who can assist with site selection, evaluation, lease review, and negotiations.

What Might Make Opening a Coffee News Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Coffee News team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. To go along with that, you should be prepared for ongoing royalty fees. 

As you prepare to open a Coffee News franchise, you may find speaking to a financial planner and franchise attorney beneficial. This could help you decide if you are financially sound enough to open and operate the franchise.

How to Open a Coffee News Franchise

As part of your due diligence process, you should speak to existing franchisees and ask questions aimed at the Coffee News franchise team. You will also want to research your local area to see how a potential Coffee News location would do. Potential franchisees should also look at competing brands to get a feel for future competition and local demand. Too much competition may not allow for the most possible franchise growth. 

If all goes well during the process, you may be awarded a franchise. Then, once you sign on to the team, you'll be assigned a franchise support consultant who will guide you on your startup and later connect you to a financial advisor. Get ready for the morning grind and get started with the Coffee News franchise!

Company Overview

About Coffee News

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
1988
Leadership
William Buckley, President
Corporate Address
One Cumberland Pl., #102
Bangor, ME 04401
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
536 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Coffee News franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$9,900
Initial Investment
$11,150 - $12,250
Veteran Incentives
Three-year 0% financing for 2nd through 5th units
Royalty Fee
$25-$80/wk.
Term of Agreement
4 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Coffee News landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

