- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$11K - $12K
- Units as of 2022
-
536 22% over 3 years
Founded in 1988 by Jean Daum, Coffee News is well-known around the world as a weekly publication that is distributed in restaurants and waiting areas. It has a proven track record and offers franchisees a chance to partner with a company that has more than 30 years of experience.
Coffee News informs and entertains readers, as well as promotes local businesses. With established business systems and models, you may be able to seamlessly open doors to your franchise and gather clients quickly. As a franchisee, you'll create your newsletter and distribute it in coffee shops, restaurants, hotels, and other related businesses and make a difference in your community.
Why You May Want to Start a Coffee News Franchise
A Coffee News franchise is known to have fairly low startup costs and a flexible business model, including the opportunity to build a growing business. Since it's an internationally recognized brand, you will not have to spend resources and time conceptualizing a logo and striving to gain awareness—it has already been built by the franchisor. Having brand awareness at the onset may provide a substantial competitive advantage.
With a franchise location, you may have an established system and company framework at your disposal. This reduces the chances of making errors, minimizing the initial startup time and overall risk. You don't have to spend months or years planning every facet of your business. From operations and marketing to supplier relationships, every system has been designed to work to the fullest of its capabilities.
You may receive personalized support from the Coffee News team from the beginning, including site selection and assessment. You'll likely have access to an internal team of experts in your local market who can assist with site selection, evaluation, lease review, and negotiations.
What Might Make Opening a Coffee News Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Coffee News team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. To go along with that, you should be prepared for ongoing royalty fees.
As you prepare to open a Coffee News franchise, you may find speaking to a financial planner and franchise attorney beneficial. This could help you decide if you are financially sound enough to open and operate the franchise.
How to Open a Coffee News Franchise
As part of your due diligence process, you should speak to existing franchisees and ask questions aimed at the Coffee News franchise team. You will also want to research your local area to see how a potential Coffee News location would do. Potential franchisees should also look at competing brands to get a feel for future competition and local demand. Too much competition may not allow for the most possible franchise growth.
If all goes well during the process, you may be awarded a franchise. Then, once you sign on to the team, you'll be assigned a franchise support consultant who will guide you on your startup and later connect you to a financial advisor. Get ready for the morning grind and get started with the Coffee News franchise!
Company Overview
About Coffee News
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Advertising Services
- Founded
- 1988
- Leadership
- William Buckley, President
- Corporate Address
-
One Cumberland Pl., #102
Bangor, ME 04401
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1994 (29 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 536 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Coffee News franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $9,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $11,150 - $12,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- Three-year 0% financing for 2nd through 5th units
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $25-$80/wk.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 4 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Coffee News landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
