Wi-Fi or Cell? Here's What Travelers Should Use at Airports Across North America.

Here's a list of Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities at major airports across the continent.

July 21, 2017 8 min read

When you’re traveling for business, being able to get online can be crucial to getting work done. That’s why it’s important to know your Wi-Fi and cellular options at the airport before heading out on a work trip.

Speedtest recently released its list of major airports across North America, exposing their Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities. By comparing and analyzing Wi-Fi and cellular speeds, measured by megabits per second (Mbps), at 30 of the busiest airports on the continent, Speedtest reveals whether you should use Wi-Fi or a cell network to get online.

Related: Here Are the Airports With the Best and Worst Wi-Fi

When it comes to Wi-Fi, Denver International Airport offers the quickest Wi-Fi across all surveyed airports. However, that’s not the case with cellular. The airport that offers the best cell service is the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Related: The Surprising Airport With the Fastest Cell Service

While a majority of airports throughout the U.S. offer better Wi-Fi to travelers, airports in Canada tend to feature better cellular service. At airports in Mexico and Central America, people can forget about Wi-Fi altogether -- a majority of these airports don’t even offer coverage, so people have to depend on cellular.

So if you’re traveling for business soon, here is some info that will help you prep.