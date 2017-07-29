India Has A Handful of Women Venture Capitalists. Here's the List

From cricket to big corporate jobs to entrepreneurship, Indian women have time and again proved their great leadership skills

July 29, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today’s booming start-up world, the term Venture Capitalist (VC) has become a new buzzword. Every start-up requires backing from reliable investors, who will pump adequate funds into their businesses at the nascent stage.

The start-up ecosystem has gained a huge momentum with support and encouragement from the government of India, prompting more VCs to come and invest.

But, the number of women investors in India is too less to be happy. This despite, the fact that women are trying to gain a toehold in the funding and investment field that is mostly dominated by men.

From cricket to big corporate jobs to entrepreneurship, Indian women have time and again proved themselves as forerunners with their great leadership skills.

Entrepreneur India lists successful Indian women-led investment groups, which are fueling growth in the start-up ecosystem by betting high on early-stage companies.