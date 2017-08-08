This Guy Has Flown More Than 2 Million Miles. Here's What He Learned About Getting Perks, Saving Time and Saving Sanity.

This is the person at the end of the jetway that scans your ticket as you board and makes the announcements in the gatehouse. They are the boss and can make all the difference.

Always arrive early to the gate and take a minute to check in with this person. Ask simple questions like, “How are you today?" "Is the flight on time?" "How long until we board?" Be super nice.

This is the person who can put you in a better seat, make exceptions for you, and when the shit hits the fan, is the most important person in the airport. They’ll get you on another flight with a few clicks, while the other travelers who screamed at them will sleep on the floor of the airport that night. Fact.

Related: 3 Ways to Bootstrap Your Startup's Business Travel Budget