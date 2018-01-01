Maurice Freedman

Guest Writer
Founder of Zaah Holdings

Maurice “Mo” Freedman is one of the industry’s most sought after digital transformation strategists and the founder of Zaah Holdings in New York City. He averages 30-60 trips per year and has been traveling for work (and pleasure) for more than 20 years. You can follow Mo’s travels on Instagram @travelsforwork.

6 Survival Skills for an Increasingly Dangerous World
Safety

First responders, law enforcement and military personnel train for the worst, and you should, too.
4 min read
The 10 Best Travel Apps, According to a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase
Travel

Check out this constant traveler's Swiss Army Knife set of apps that help him find rides, hotels and, most importantly, edible food.
6 min read
10 Things You Need To Do If You're Flying In Bad Weather
Travel

If you really need to travel in stormy conditions, go into the situation prepared.
5 min read
Never Turn Off the Air Vents, and 10 Other Things I Learned While Flying More Than 2 Million Miles
Travel

These 11 tips will make the skies much more friendly on your next trip.
7 min read
10 Things I Learned After Sleeping 1,000 Nights in Hotel Rooms
Travel

This super traveler's top tips for snagging freebies, avoiding headaches and getting a good night's sleep.
6 min read
10 Ways to Not Be a Jerk on an Airplane
Travel

Are you guilty of any of these flying faux pas?
4 min read
