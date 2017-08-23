8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Life to the Fullest

The first African American First Lady of the United States can teach you a thing or two about being a leader and helping others along the way.

August 23, 2017 3 min read

Lawyer, author and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama is a role model to many. A graduate of Princeton and Harvard, there’s much to learn from the intellectual -- and her expertise goes far beyond the classroom.

Related: 13 Quotes from Today's Most Successful Leaders on Opportunity and Getting Started

As the first African American First Lady, Obama took it upon herself to become a voice for women and an advocate for poverty, nutrition and health. While her husband was the 44th president of the U.S., the courageous woman made a name for herself and used her power to spread awareness and help others.

There’s much to learn from the selfless woman.

Check out these eight Michelle Obama quotes that will make you a better person.