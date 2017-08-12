These TV Actors Have a Taste for Entrepreneurship. Checkout their Ventures

We appreciate their acting skills, but know little about their behind-the-screen roles, most importantly their flair for business.

August 12, 2017 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TV actors are loved by people of all age groups because of the magic they create on small screen, making households sit glued to the television sets to watch them.

Their reel characters are commonly relatable to the real-life personas and they create a deep bond with audiences. We appreciate their acting skills, but know little about their behind-the-screen roles, most importantly their flair for business.

A selected few have also managed to prosper as entrepreneurs. They grab all the limelight on screen and also laugh all the way to the bank with their intelligent business ventures.

