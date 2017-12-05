21 Things Science Says Your Facebook and Instagram Feeds Reveal About You

Start Slideshow

This article originally published Aug. 24, 2017.

What you post online and how you use social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram can say a lot about you.

In fact, a number of studies have revealed social media's connection to a person's mental health, well-being, intellectual capacity and more. And while social platforms have helped make the world more connected, they've created new challenges. For example, recent research found that people who frequently browse Instagram are more likely to shows signs of depression than others. Another study found that people who identify their religion on Facebook tend to use more positive language on the platform.

From emotions to religion to diet -- social media is affecting nearly every aspect of our lives, and your Facebook and Instagram feeds reveal a lot more about you than you probably think.

Here are 20 things your social media feeds say about you, according to research.